OM System and Panasonic might be MIA, but could THIS camera company and magnetic lenses save the day for Micro Four Thirds?

Things have been pretty quiet in the world of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras and lenses, but that is all set to change with some big new players about to breathe new life into the format.

Chinese camera company Shenzhen Sonida Digital Technology – which makes compact cameras, kids cameras, webcams and other imaging devices under the Songdian brand – has officially joined the Micro Four Thirds System standard.

The system is now officially supported by 63 companies, which on paper includes everyone from Leica and DJI to Blackmagic and Sigma. But new MFT launches have slowed down in recent years, however, with the most recent release being an OM System OM-3 upcycled for astrophotography.

However, with a new camera manufacturer joining the fray, there is a distinct possibility that a new body could be on the way. "Songdian Camera is about to something big," announced the brand on its Weibo account, teasing "Body, optics, filters, design, software…"

Xiaomi's magnetic lens mount, built around a 100MP MFT sensor, could seriously reinvigorate the format (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

Elsewhere, Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi looks set to launch its magnetic Micro Four Thirds lens system this year, according to a report by the Independent Photographers Association.

The Xiaomi Optical Modular System, which my colleague Gareth got hands-on with last year, will enable Xiaomi phones to make use of a 100MP Micro Four Thirds sensor – far exceeding the current resolution limit of MFT cameras, which has plateaued at 25.2MP with bodies like the Panasonic Lumix GH7 and G9 II.

While I'm sure that the Optical Modular System is proprietary Xiaomi tech, there is a world in which other members of the MFT consortium can participate in the magnetic mount – which would open new possibilities for the format.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever the outcome, it's an exciting time to be a Micro Four Thirds user – and that's not something I get to say very often!

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

You might also like...

Take a look at the best Olympus and OM System cameras, along with the best Panasonic Lumix cameras in the Micro Four Thirds range.