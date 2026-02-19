Smartphones have been able to remotely control digital cameras since built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth became commonplace – but Tamron has launched an unusual new accessory that will allow photographers and videographers to control a mirrorless lens from a smartphone app. The Tamron-Link is an add-on lens accessory that remotely controls the lens for focusing tricks.

The Tamron-Link is a dongle that plugs into the USB-C port on supported Tamron lenses. That dongle adds Bluetooth capability, opening up the possibility of using Tamron’s mobile app to adjust and automate focus features without cords.

Tamron-Link arrives alongside an update to the Tamron Lens Utility mobile app and enables the use of the app’s tools without a USB-C cable. Importantly, Tamron’s mobile app doesn’t support corded connections on iOS, so the launch of Tamron-Link also comes with support for Apple devices in addition to Android.

The new accessory can control focus remotely, allowing for a handful of different effects and tools to be used from the smartphone app, including:

Focus and Iris markers: Using the app, creatives can set focus markers, then adjust to that preset position with a tap from the app. That brings a common videography technique to the Tamron app, without cords or a follow focus system.

Focus time-lapse: This tool works with the camera’s interval shooting settings, but adjusts the focus in between shots in order to create a time-lapse that adjusts focus over time.

Asto focus lock: Astrophotographers know the pain of finally painting the right focus point for sharp stars only to accidentally bump the lens. The astro focus lock prevents accidentally bumping the focus ring out of place. But, it also allows photographers to fine-tune the manual focus and then save the focus position to recall again later.

Aperture and Focus ring stopper: This function allows users to set a stopping point for the aperture and/or focus rings in order to prevent over-adjusting.

Night mode: The brightness of a smartphone screen can ruin night vision while out photographing the stars, so Tamron includes a new Night Vision mode for a dimmer, red screen.

The list of new tools joins the mobile app’s existing list of tools, which includes options like customizing the len’s buttons.

The Bluetooth 5.4 dongle is rated to work up to 16.4 feet or 5m away, though like any wireless communication, that range can be shortened by physical obstructions and other connected devices within range. Tamron also notes that the use of the accessory can drain the camera battery faster.

The Tamron-Link needs to be used with a compatible lens with updated firmware supporting the new accessory. Tamron’s compatibility chart indicates which lens supports which features.

The Tamron-Link will be available beginning February 19 with a retail list price of $50 / CA$70. International pricing is not yet available, but a direct currency conversion is about £37 / AU$71.

The mobile app update will also be available on February 19. The app is compatible with iOS 16-18 and iOS 26 and Android OS 6.0-16.

Tamron-Link is not supported by the brand’s desktop software, but the desktop version also updates to the latest version, available for MacOS 13-15 and MacOS 26, as well as Windows 11 64-bit. The desktop software supports lens firmware updates.

The accessory was announced alongside the new Tamron 50-100mm f/2.8 Di VXD III lens.

