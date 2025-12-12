LED panels have to find a balance between power and portability – but Godox’s newest light panel for creators is less than an inch thick yet delivers multi-color light at up to 20,400 lux. Introduced today, the Godox LiteWafer UP150R is a full-color LED that can be linked with a second panel for an even larger constant light source.

The Godox LiteWafer UP150R delivers 20,400 lux at one meter and 5600K, which the company says is around twice as bright as other lights in the category. That power is mixed with a 1800K to 10,000K color range and full HSI, RGB, and gel color modes. The light also has 14 special effects options built in.

Despite the light’s brightness, the LED panel is less than an inch thick (about 24mm). The light has a large surface area of roughly 13 by 26 inches. Adding the controller and mount will increase the light's size to just under three inches thick, but the LiteWafer is designed to create a large light source while still being portable enough for on-site shoots.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Godox) (Image credit: Godox) (Image credit: Godox)

To make an even larger light surface, creators can connect two panels together and control both with the Godox Light App, which uses NFC for quick pairing. Or, the LED can be controlled with the DMX-TRS1 (an optional transmitter not included in the box).

The LiteWafer uses an included 5/8-inch baby pin mount, with a swivel holder available as an optional upgrade. It also uses a dedicated holder and includes a quick-release softbox for quick setup and breakdown. An AC power cord is included, but an integrated V mount allows users to add battery packs (sold separately).

(Image credit: Godox)

That’s all wrapped up in a full metal chassis that Godox says is built for both durability and heat dissipation.

The Godox LiteWafer UP150R, which comes bundled with a bag and softbox along with the controller, cables, and pin, is expected to retail for about $699. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that translates to roughly £521 / AU$1,048 / CA$962. Godox will also be offering a two-light kit, which adds a controller, second light, connector, and a softbox made to fit two lights.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best video lights or the best LED light panels.