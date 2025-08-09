The Sony RX1R III compact camera is small… but HOW small? I compare it to 6 other small cameras

When I first got my hands on the Sony RX1R III, I literally couldn't believe how small it was. Even though I've used the RX1R II in the past, since then my palate has been cleansed by so many other supposedly small camera bodies that I'd lost all size context.

So, what I wanted to do here is give you exactly that: size context. Because pictures really don't do the RX1R's size any justice. Even seeing it in someone's hands doesn't do it justice; you simply need to see the camera next to another one to get a sense of perspective.

In the video below you can see exactly that, as I hold up the tiny Sony and compare it to six other cameras of varying sizes:

ABOVE: See the size comparisons in-hand

So why didn't I compare this full frame compact camera to others, like the Leica Q3, or even APS-C compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI? Firstly, because most people who haven't held them don't have any idea how big those cameras are either.

But I was also interested to see just how small the RX1R III is next to an interchangeable lens system. So I grabbed a bunch of cameras off my shelf with lenses as close to the Sony's 35mm f/2 optic as possible – and I have to say, I was astonished at the differences in scale.

First of all, here it is next to the Hasselblad X2D with the XCD 55V – a 100MP medium format camera and a 43mm f/2.5 equivalent lens.

This one is more for fun than anything, as I don't think it surprises anyone that the Hassy combo is so much bigger. However, the X2D is very compact for a medium format body – so it's definitely interesting to see just what the size difference looks like.

Sony RX1R III (left) next to the Hasselblad X2D (right) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Next up, a more appropriate comparison: the 45MP full-frame Canon EOS R5 with RF 35mm f/1.8 lens. So it's basically like-for-like in terms of sensor size and focal length.

As you can see, though, the RX1R III is a fraction of the size of the R5 setup – and its 61MP sensor still packs more resolution than Canon's powerhouse (though obviously its 4K 30p is no match for the R5's majestic 8K 30p).

Sony RX1R III (left) next to the Canon EOS R5 (right) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Okay, now this one is as like-for-like as it gets: the full-frame Sigma BF with Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary.

The BF was specifically designed to be as compact and streamlined as possible, and Sigma's 35mm f/2 is a perfect match for the Zeiss 35mm f/2 on the RX1R III. However, despite the proposed parity, the Sony camera is still significantly smaller than the Sigma – and the same goes for the lens.

Sony RX1R III (left) next to the Sigma BF (right) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Okay, we've seen cameras with bigger sensors and the same-sized sensor. But surely cameras with smaller sensors are going to be smaller?

Actually, no! Here's the Nikon Z fc with Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 SE – an APS-C camera with a 43mm equivalent lens designed specifically for the smaller sensor size. And still, the RX1R III is notably smaller. If you cleaved off the Z fc's viewfinder hump, control dials and a sliver of its top plate, though, it wouldn't be far off, as the lens is nice and compact.

Sony RX1R III (left) next to the Nikon Z fc (right) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Okay, so what if we go down to a body with a sensor even smaller than APS-C? Here's the Olympus PEN E-P7 with M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 – a Micro Four Thirds camera with an equivalent 34mm lens.

And finally we have a camera and lens combo that's actually smaller than the Sony! In fairness, the PEN is small even for an MFT body – though by no means the smallest. Still, this is the first real interchangeable lens alternative to the RX1R III – though you are sacrificing resolution in addition to sensor size, with the 20.1MP output.

Sony RX1R (left) next to the Olympus PEN E-P7 (right) (Image credit: James Artaius)

So, is there an interchangeable lens camera combo that's smaller than the RX1R III? Not many, but here is one: the Nikon 1 S1 with Nikkor 11-27.5mm zoom. (My Nikkor 18.5mm f/1.8 is a 50mm equivalent, and about the same size, but it's silver and doesn't look as pretty!)

As you can see, the discontinued Nikon 1 camera system with its tiny 10.1MP CX sensor is waaaaaaay smaller than the Sony – though obviously it's no match whatsoever in anything other than the size stakes, being a 2013 camera with undersized sensor and crazy-dated tech. Still, if size is the only priority, the cute-as-a-button S1 is a rare interchangeable lens camera that comes in more compact.