4-year-old beginner camera ahead of Sony A7 V AGAIN in Japan's best-selling charts – but another Canon steals the spotlight
Sony's newest full-frame stuck at No.5 in Japan's sales chart, while the Canon EOS R10 takes No.1 – but this APS-C powerhouse is the real star
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The Canon EOS R10 continues its remarkable streak at No.1 in the BCN+R best-selling camera charts in Japan. First launched in 2022, this now four-year-old model has consistently outperformed the Sony A7 V throughout 2026.
Positioned as a top choice for beginners and enthusiasts, the R10 has steadily climbed the ranks since launch – and shows no sign of slowing down. Even with the Sony A7 V's more advanced specs, it is stuck at No.5 – the full-frame camera can't match Canon's usability and price performance.
And while the R10 holds the crown, another Canon camera is stealing the spotlight this month. It's a familiar face – and BCN+R's best-selling camera in 2025.Article continues below
BCN+R best-selling cameras (Mar 26)
1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit
2. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black
3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black
4. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White
5. Sony A7 V
6. Sony A6400 Double Zoom Lens Kit | Silver
7. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit
8. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black
9. Canon EOS R50 RF 18-45 IS STM Lens Kit | Black
10. Nikon Z30 Double Zoom Kit
Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan. Aggregation period: March 1st to March 31st, 2026.
Stealing the spotlight: Canon EOS R50
The Canon EOS R50 dominates the top 10 with multiple entries across different kit variants and colors. The Double Zoom Kit claims No.3 (Black) and No.4 (White), while the RF 18045mm kit surges into No.9 after sitting at 16th place last month.
This is one of the best beginner mirrorless cameras on the market – not just in Japan. It hits a sweet spot that rivals other releases: it's approachable, affordable, and genuinely capable.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
More importantly, it's a camera you can grow with. It teaches you the basics, rewards experimentation, and delivers where it matters most – in real-world usability.
With the EOS R10 holding firm at the top and the EOS R50 gaining traction again, there's little reason to expect a shake-up in BCN+R best-selling camera chart next month...
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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