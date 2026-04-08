4-year-old beginner camera ahead of Sony A7 V AGAIN in Japan's best-selling charts – but another Canon steals the spotlight

This camera isn't No.1 on Japan's best-selling charts – but the US$800 24MP APS-C model dominates the top 10

The Canon EOS R10 continues its remarkable streak at No.1 in the BCN+R best-selling camera charts in Japan. First launched in 2022, this now four-year-old model has consistently outperformed the Sony A7 V throughout 2026.

Positioned as a top choice for beginners and enthusiasts, the R10 has steadily climbed the ranks since launch – and shows no sign of slowing down. Even with the Sony A7 V's more advanced specs, it is stuck at No.5 – the full-frame camera can't match Canon's usability and price performance.

And while the R10 holds the crown, another Canon camera is stealing the spotlight this month. It's a familiar face – and BCN+R's best-selling camera in 2025.

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1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

2. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black

3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black

4. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White

5. Sony A7 V

6. Sony A6400 Double Zoom Lens Kit | Silver

7. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

8. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black

9. Canon EOS R50 RF 18-45 IS STM Lens Kit | Black

10. Nikon Z30 Double Zoom Kit

Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan. Aggregation period: March 1st to March 31st, 2026.

Stealing the spotlight: Canon EOS R50

The Canon EOS R50 dominates the top 10 with multiple entries across different kit variants and colors. The Double Zoom Kit claims No.3 (Black) and No.4 (White), while the RF 18045mm kit surges into No.9 after sitting at 16th place last month.

This is one of the best beginner mirrorless cameras on the market – not just in Japan. It hits a sweet spot that rivals other releases: it's approachable, affordable, and genuinely capable.

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More importantly, it's a camera you can grow with. It teaches you the basics, rewards experimentation, and delivers where it matters most – in real-world usability.

With the EOS R10 holding firm at the top and the EOS R50 gaining traction again, there's little reason to expect a shake-up in BCN+R best-selling camera chart next month...

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