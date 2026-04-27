Canon’s most popular compact camera, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III, was released back in 2019 – but Canon says the point-and-shoot lineup will continue to expand.

This month, Canon shared an integrated report with investors that looks at the company’s plan for the next five years. The report hints at several highlights for the camera maker, including more PowerShot cameras, as well as continuing to strengthen its mirrorless and lens lineup.

The report also looks at the camera market as a whole, and three key trends seem to emerge that hint towards what’s next for the imaging giant. First, the compact camera has returned. Second, video is growing on social media. And third, there’s a growing demand for cameras among new users and younger generations.

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Canon says it will also continue to strengthen its mirrorless and lens lineup. That’s unsurprising – as Canon reminds investors in the report, the company has been the leading seller for interchangeable lens cameras for 23 years.

But, the age of many of Canon’s point-and-shoot cameras has fans less certain about what’s next for PowerShot. According to the report, however, the PowerShot line will continue to expand.

“Now that everyone owns a smartphone, there is growing need among social media users, especially young people, for photo and video capture capabilities that go beyond smartphones,” Canon wrote. “Furthermore, because owning a compact digital camera is seen as a fashion statement by the younger generation, compact digital cameras are once again attracting attention, and as a result, the market is expanding.”

The Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: Chris George)

“Going forward,” Canon continued, “we will continue to expand our lineup of compact digital cameras to meet the diverse needs of the market, providing new value in the form of exciting ways to experience both still images and video.”

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While the report doesn’t indicate which cameras are coming, the data isn’t without its hints. The camera market’s current growth is largely attributed to younger generations, as well as the growth of video on social media. Canon’s entry-level models have been increasing in particular.

That growth among entry-level cameras and a rise in demand for video, thanks to social media, has already sparked a number of Canon cameras. The Canon EOS R50 now has a video-focused version, the R50 V, for example. Similarly, the PowerShot series also got another V model in 2025 with the PowerShot V1.

Photographers also shouldn’t be surprised if they open a new Canon camera and find no one-time use plastics inside. By 2030, Canon says that 100 percent of its imaging products will be using non-single-use plastics and packaging. The company has already started the transition, including plant-based non-woven fabric and paper bags in the packaging on the EOS R5 Mark II, as well as the PowerShot V10, EOS R50 V, and lenses like the RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6.

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