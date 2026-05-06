I don't even shoot APS-C, but I still want this super-telephoto workhorse lens
A lightweight telephoto dream for wildlife and sports shooters – and now you save £80 on the Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS
While I'm a Sony shooter myself, I don't shoot on an APS-C sensor – but this lens still caught my attention – a true workhorse optic, sharp across the frame, fast to focus, and giving you serious reach.
Right now, the Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS lens is just £653.65 at Wex – a £80 saving on its £829 RRP.
This lens is a super telephoto zoom that punches way above its weight. It's incredibly sharp, fast-focusing, and thanks to its built-in optical stabilization, you can even shoot handheld without worry.
Price match: £749 at Amazon
The Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS lens is built for APS-C format E-mount cameras and is a powerful tool when paired with Sony's A6000-series cameras or the Sony Z-E10 II.
It offers a massive 5x super-telephoto zoom range (giving you a 105-525mm full-frame equivalent). It outclasses options like the E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS, giving you more reach, better sharpness, and faster handling.
At just 625g, the Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS is a breath of fresh air in a world where super telephotos are often back-breaking (and bank-breaking). And thanks to its built-in optical stabilization, you've got a lens that's ideal for handheld shooting.
Sure, the aperture range of f/4.5-6.3 might not be the widest – but that wouldn't be a dealbreaker for me.
Sony's APS-C cameras handle high ISO settings well, and if you need to bump up the ISO to compensate for the smaller aperture, you can do it without sacrificing much in terms of noise or detail.
So, if you shoot on a Sony APS-C body and want serious telephoto reach for wildlife, action, aviation, or distant landscapes – this is the lens.
Check out best Sony lenses and the best Sony telephoto lenses.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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