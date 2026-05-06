Fujifilm pro-grade hybrid camera just became a better buy thanks to $200 off
Save $200 on the Fujifilm X-H2S, one of Fuji’s best hybrid cameras
The Fujifilm X-H2S has just dropped to $2,699.95 at B&H, down from its usual price of $2,899.95, saving you a very welcome $200 on one of Fujifilm’s most powerful hybrid cameras.
The Fujifilm X-H2S is a high-speed APS-C powerhouse built for photographers and filmmakers who need serious performance, fast autofocus, and professional-level video in one rugged hybrid body.
This is not just another X Series body with a retro skin and lovely film simulations. The X-H2S is Fujifilm’s speed machine, built around a 26.1MP stacked X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor and X-Processor 5 engine, giving it the kind of performance that makes it feel more like a professional sports, wildlife, and video camera than a simple everyday mirrorless body.
For stills shooters, the headline feature is speed. The X-H2S can shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 40 fps with the electronic shutter, making it a serious tool for action, wildlife, motorsport, and anything else that refuses to stand still.
Pair that with Fujifilm’s subject-detection autofocus, and you have a camera that feels made for photographers who need to react quickly and trust their kit to keep up. Video shooters are well served, too. The X-H2S can capture 6.2K video, oversampled 4K, high-frame-rate recording, and serious internal codec options, making it a very capable hybrid choice for creators who want one camera that can jump between stills and filmmaking without feeling like a compromise.
What I have always liked about the X-H2S is that it gives Fujifilm users a proper professional performance body while still keeping the soul of the X Series intact. You still get Fuji’s gorgeous color science, those much-loved Film Simulations, and a system that offers excellent lenses, but with the added speed and power needed for more demanding work.
At $2,699.95, this $200 saving makes the Fujifilm X-H2S an even more tempting buy for anyone who has been waiting to upgrade. It is still a premium camera, but this deal makes one of Fujifilm’s most capable APS-C bodies that little bit easier to justify, especially if you shoot fast-moving subjects, serious video, or want one of the best hybrid cameras Fujifilm has ever made.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.