Fujifilm pro-grade hybrid camera just became a better buy thanks to $200 off

The Fujifilm X-H2S has just dropped to $2,699.95 at B&H, down from its usual price of $2,899.95, saving you a very welcome $200 on one of Fujifilm’s most powerful hybrid cameras.

Save $200 Fujifilm X-H2S: was $2,899.95 now $2,699.95 at BHPhoto The Fujifilm X-H2S is a high-speed APS-C powerhouse built for photographers and filmmakers who need serious performance, fast autofocus, and professional-level video in one rugged hybrid body.

This is not just another X Series body with a retro skin and lovely film simulations. The X-H2S is Fujifilm’s speed machine, built around a 26.1MP stacked X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor and X-Processor 5 engine, giving it the kind of performance that makes it feel more like a professional sports, wildlife, and video camera than a simple everyday mirrorless body.

For stills shooters, the headline feature is speed. The X-H2S can shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 40 fps with the electronic shutter, making it a serious tool for action, wildlife, motorsport, and anything else that refuses to stand still.

Pair that with Fujifilm’s subject-detection autofocus, and you have a camera that feels made for photographers who need to react quickly and trust their kit to keep up. Video shooters are well served, too. The X-H2S can capture 6.2K video, oversampled 4K, high-frame-rate recording, and serious internal codec options, making it a very capable hybrid choice for creators who want one camera that can jump between stills and filmmaking without feeling like a compromise.

What I have always liked about the X-H2S is that it gives Fujifilm users a proper professional performance body while still keeping the soul of the X Series intact. You still get Fuji’s gorgeous color science, those much-loved Film Simulations, and a system that offers excellent lenses, but with the added speed and power needed for more demanding work.

At $2,699.95, this $200 saving makes the Fujifilm X-H2S an even more tempting buy for anyone who has been waiting to upgrade. It is still a premium camera, but this deal makes one of Fujifilm’s most capable APS-C bodies that little bit easier to justify, especially if you shoot fast-moving subjects, serious video, or want one of the best hybrid cameras Fujifilm has ever made.