Compact cameras have returned with a vengeance – and Canon’s PowerShot series has risen to viral fame along with it. Thanks in part to that popularity, Canon’s PowerShot with an oversized sensor typically sits at a four-figure price point – but I just spotted the lowest price yet for the Canon PowerShot V1.

The PowerShot V1 sits on the list of the best Canon cameras thanks to its pocketable design and oversized 1.4-type 22.3MP sensor. That’s mixed with a zoom lens that’s equivalent to a 16-50mm view on a full-frame camera.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius) (Image credit: James Artaius)

That combination is a stellar one, delivering excellent still photos and oversampled 4K 30p video inside a very user-friendly design. When reviewing the camera, my colleague and Editor-in-Chief James Artiaus called the V1 a “home run of a content creation camera.”

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ENDS MAY 3 Save $180 Canon PowerShot V1: was $1,029 now $849 at Adorama The Canon PowerShot V1's oversized sensor and pocketable design make it an excellent choice for travel photography and vlogging. The 3.1x lens isn't quite as versatile as the popular G7 X Mark III, but the camera is far easier to find in stock – not to mention at a steep discount. Several US retailers have the discounted price right now, but Adorama includes a free memory card and a small camera bag with it. Read our full Canon PowerShot V1 review

It’s worth noting, however, is that one of the reasons the PowerShot V1 sits on the best Canon camera list is that it’s a large sensor compact camera that’s readily available. While the vlogging-focused camera is no slouch with 22.3MP stills at up to 30 fps, serious photographers may miss the viewfinder.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III has a more flexible lens than the more vlog-focused V1, with a brighter f/1.8-2.8 lens that’s equivalent to a 24-100mm lens. The photo-focused camera also has a pop-up flash for that retro direct flash look, though it still, like the V1, lacks a viewfinder. The problem? Thanks to its viral popularity, the G7 X Mark III is hard to find in stock, and the new limited edition model is a lottery draw.

For a pocketable Canon camera with a large sensor, the PowerShot V1 is the more readily available – particularly with a discount that puts the compact camera at its lowest ever price. According to Amazon price trackers, the $849 price drop is the lowest price yet for the V1.

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