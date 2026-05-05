This Fujifilm GFX deal saves you a cool $500 on this mighty 102-megapixel camera

The Fujifilm GFX100 II is not the kind of camera that needs much introduction, but when one of the most powerful medium format cameras on the market gets a $500 price cut, it is certainly worth paying attention to. Right now, the GFX100 II is down to $7,999.95, from $8,499.95, saving you a cool $500.

Save $500 Fujifilm GFX100 II: was $8,499.95 now $7,999.95 at BHPhoto The Fujifilm GFX100 II is a flagship medium format mirrorless camera built for photographers who need breathtaking 102MP image quality, powerful performance, and professional-grade video in one serious body.

This is Fujifilm’s flagship GFX system camera, and it sits right at the top of the company’s medium format line-up for very good reason. Built around a huge 102MP sensor, the GFX100 II is designed for photographers who want exceptional detail, beautiful tonality, and the kind of image quality that simply feels a step above full frame.

What makes the GFX100 II so impressive, though, is that it does not feel like a slow, studio-only medium format camera. Fujifilm has packed this body with serious performance, including fast subject detection autofocus, up to 8fps continuous shooting, and powerful in-body image stabilization, making it far more versatile than you might expect from a camera with a sensor this large.

It is also a very capable hybrid camera. The GFX100 II can shoot seriously high-end video, including 8K recording, which makes it a genuine option for professional creators who need one camera that can handle both ultra-high-resolution stills and premium video work. That is not something we would have expected from medium format cameras a few years ago.

Of course, even with $500 off, this is still a serious investment. But the GFX100 II is not really aimed at casual shooters; it is built for commercial photographers, landscape specialists, studio shooters, fine-art creators, and anyone who needs vast resolution with that unmistakable medium format look. If your work demands the very best files possible, this is the kind of camera that earns its place.

At $7,999.95, the Fujifilm GFX100 II is still firmly in dream-camera territory, but this deal makes one of the best medium format cameras around that little bit more attainable. A $500 saving on a camera of this level is not something to ignore, especially if you have been waiting for the right moment to step into Fujifilm’s flagship GFX system.