This Fujifilm GFX deal saves you a cool $500 on this mighty 102-megapixel camera
Save $500 on the Fujifilm GFX100 II medium format powerhouse
The Fujifilm GFX100 II is not the kind of camera that needs much introduction, but when one of the most powerful medium format cameras on the market gets a $500 price cut, it is certainly worth paying attention to. Right now, the GFX100 II is down to $7,999.95, from $8,499.95, saving you a cool $500.
The Fujifilm GFX100 II is a flagship medium format mirrorless camera built for photographers who need breathtaking 102MP image quality, powerful performance, and professional-grade video in one serious body.
This is Fujifilm’s flagship GFX system camera, and it sits right at the top of the company’s medium format line-up for very good reason. Built around a huge 102MP sensor, the GFX100 II is designed for photographers who want exceptional detail, beautiful tonality, and the kind of image quality that simply feels a step above full frame.
What makes the GFX100 II so impressive, though, is that it does not feel like a slow, studio-only medium format camera. Fujifilm has packed this body with serious performance, including fast subject detection autofocus, up to 8fps continuous shooting, and powerful in-body image stabilization, making it far more versatile than you might expect from a camera with a sensor this large.
It is also a very capable hybrid camera. The GFX100 II can shoot seriously high-end video, including 8K recording, which makes it a genuine option for professional creators who need one camera that can handle both ultra-high-resolution stills and premium video work. That is not something we would have expected from medium format cameras a few years ago.
Of course, even with $500 off, this is still a serious investment. But the GFX100 II is not really aimed at casual shooters; it is built for commercial photographers, landscape specialists, studio shooters, fine-art creators, and anyone who needs vast resolution with that unmistakable medium format look. If your work demands the very best files possible, this is the kind of camera that earns its place.
At $7,999.95, the Fujifilm GFX100 II is still firmly in dream-camera territory, but this deal makes one of the best medium format cameras around that little bit more attainable. A $500 saving on a camera of this level is not something to ignore, especially if you have been waiting for the right moment to step into Fujifilm’s flagship GFX system.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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