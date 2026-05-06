The No.1 budget retro camera drops £280 – paired with the "best pancake zoom lens ever"
Shoot in style for less – or start your photography journey on a budget with this top-rated mirrorless camera and versatile zoom lens
Photography can get expensive fast – but getting a stylish camera companion (or your very first setup) doesn't have to be.
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV stands out as DCW's best affordable retro camera, and it's also packed with beginner-friendly features.
Now, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14‑42mm lens is just £599 at Amazon.
That means you're getting a compact, powerful camera in a sleek design and a versatile pancake zoom lens – while saving £280 off the £879 RRP price.
A stylish Micro Four Thirds mirrorless with a 20.3MP sensor, in-body 5-axis stabilization, and a 180° flip-down touchscreen. It shoots 4K/30P and 15 frames per second in a lightweight, retro-inspired body.
The best cheap retro & best features beginner camera
Beautifully designed and packed with modern features, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ideal if you value creativity and classic styling.
Its 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with 5-axis in-body stabilization, produces remarkably sharp results even when shooting challenging low-light situations handheld.
The tilting touchscreen and tactile dials encourage manual experimentation, and the high range of compatible lenses opens up endless photographic possibilities. It's a superb choice if you want a lightweight, versatile tool for everyday shooting.
As mentioned in the Olympus M.Zuiko 14‑42mm f/3.5‑5.6 EZ review, it is "in our opinion, the best pancake lens ever." The zoom lens is a true must-have optic and covers 18-82mm focal range in full-frame terms – a travel and everyday essential for beginners, enthusiasts, and pros alike.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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