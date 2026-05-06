Kodak goes big with new large-format film and 100ft bulk rolls

Eastman Kodak has just made one of its biggest film announcements yet, confirming that large-format films and 100ft bulk rolls are now part of the new line-up of emulsions it distributes directly.

(Image credit: Tim Ryugo)

The news follows the gradual return of Kodak-branded 35mm and 120 films in fresh packaging, and in some cases under new names, which began last October. Now, Kodak is going bigger, with its Still Film section on Kodak.com carrying a new “Time to go big” promotion that reveals the next stage in its film revival.

For photographers who still love the slower, more deliberate magic of sheet film, this is a major moment. Kodak has confirmed that Ektapan 100 and Ektapan 400 will be available in 4x5in, while Ektacolor Pro 160 and Ektacolor Pro 400 will be offered in both 4x5 and 8x10in formats.

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The legendary Tri-X 320 is also joining the line-up in 4x5, 5x7, and 8x10 inch sizes, giving large-format black-and-white photographers another reason to get excited.

Bulk loaders are getting some love, too, with Kodak confirming 100ft rolls of Ektapan 100, Ektapan 400, and Tri-X 400 in 35mm. For anyone who still enjoys rolling their own film, saving money per roll, or simply having that satisfying sense of being more connected to the photographic process, this is exactly the kind of announcement that keeps film photography feeling alive and kicking.

Kodak’s own line, “Look for the new box and you’ll know you’ve found us,” says a lot about what is happening here. This announcement effectively marks the end of Eastman Kodak’s move to bring its film distribution back in-house, around 14 years after it was outsourced to Kodak Alaris following the company’s 2012 bankruptcy protection.

There is one important detail, though. The new Eastman Kodak-distributed films do not include Portra or TMax, as those brand names are currently owned by Kodak Alaris. That means Portra films have effectively become Ektacolor Pro, while TMax films are now Ektapan in this new Kodak line-up.

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Kodak Alaris continues to sell some Kodak film in its own updated packaging, including large-format Ektachrome slide film and Ektar 100 color negative film, which are not currently part of Eastman Kodak’s new range. Still, for film photographers, especially those shooting large format or bulk-loading 35mm, this feels like a very welcome sign that Kodak is not just keeping film alive, but going big with it.