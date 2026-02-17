Fancy an affordable 50mm or 85mm f/1.2 autofocus lens? You might not have long to wait

Last year newcomer lens brand SongRaw launched its first lens, the Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2, and followed it shortly after with an AF 85mm f/1.2, for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. It's now been reported that the emerging Chinese manufacturer is working on lightened and more affordable versions of these 50mm and 85mm f/1.2 lenses, to be released later in 2026.

(Image credit: Songraw)

Compared with the original lenses, the new streamlined versions will lack a dedicated aperture ring, replacing it with what looks like a customizable control ring. This, along with a change from black to titanium grey for the barrel color, seems to be the only external design changes, so presumably the weight savings are harder to spot. The new lightened lenses will still retain autofocus though, as well as a customizable function button. Pricing is expected to be 3000 RMB (approx. $434) for each new lens, which is considerably cheaper than the $999 list price for the original AF 50mm f/1.2.

The current SongRaw Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2 lens (Image credit: SongRaw)

No other information has been revealed about the specs of these new cut-price primes, but we know that the current AF 50mm f/1.2 incorporates a stepping motor for autofocussing, with the E-mount version being compatible with the eye-tracking capabilities of Sony cameras. Aircraft-grade aluminium is used for the lens barrel, and the internals are protected from inclement weather by a full set of weather seals. The 15-element optical stack features two aspherical elements, four ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements and seven high refractive index lenses. Minimum focus distance is 52mm, and the aperture is made up of an impressive 13 blades.