Why Japan's #3 best-selling lens is more exciting than the #1 (and it's not an optic made by Sony!)

Japan's camera market has spoken once again – and while familiar heavyweight names dominate the top spots of Yodobashi's latest best-seller chart, it's the lens sitting quietly at number three that tells the most interesting story.

According to Yodobashi Camera's sales data from the second half of December – traditionally one of the most competitive sales periods of the year – the lens ranking reflects a classic year-end buying pattern.

While a trusted pro workhorse lens sits at the top, one optic is punching well above its weight. Making it into the top three for the first time in three months is a world-first travel 'superzoom' – the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary – climbing up from eighth place by offering something no other full-frame zoom currently does.

1. Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

2. Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

3. Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary (E-mount)

4. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

5. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)

6. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

7. Hasselblad XCD 2.8-4/35-100E

8. Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM

9. Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

10. Leica Apo-Summicron-M f2/35mm ASPH

Sales data collected between December 16-31 2025, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Number 1: predictably dominant

The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II reclaiming the top spot will surprise few. It is, quite simply, one of the most universally useful professional zoom lenses ever made. Fast, sharp and relatively compact for its class, it's a default choice for wedding, event, commercial and hybrid shooters.

The 24-70mm GM II is the definition of a safe, system-anchoring purchase. Its year-end sales surge makes perfect sense: professionals refreshing their core kit before the new year with special retail offers. Its chart-topping position is logical, but not especially interesting.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why Sigma's 20-200mm Contemporary stands out

The real headline here is Sigma's 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary landing in the third spot. This lens is a world-first: the only full-frame 10x zoom to start at an ultra-wide 20mm, extending all the way to 200mm while remaining compact, lightweight (550g / 1.2lb) and travel-ready.

That 20mm wide end fundamentally changes what a single-lens travel setup can do. Competing full-frame superzooms typically start at 24mm or 28mm – a fine choice, but less (well, more!) than what Sigma offers.

Add in 0.5x macro capability, fast and accurate AF (autofocus), strong optical performance for a long-range zoom, plus compatibility with Sony, Leica, Panasonic and Sigma cameras, and it becomes clear why this lens resonates so strongly with Japanese buyers.

System-loyal market celebrates third-party lens

The rest of the chart paints a familiar picture: Canon's RF 100-500mm continues its steady climb, Nikon reinforces the appeal of flexible mid-range zooms, and high-end optics from Hasselblad and Leica highlight that there's still appetite for premium glass.

But the standout takeaway is that innovation cuts through, even if it takes several months to reach the top ten – even in a conservative, system-loyal market like Japan.

You might like...

If you're interested in Sigma's 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary, also take a look at the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD or the Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR (as that Sigma isn't available for Nikon Z mount).