Tamron calls itself “the originator of modern all-in-one zoom lenses” – and the third-party lens brand has just unveiled another optic worthy of the all-in-one moniker. The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is a travel zoom lens that packs wide angles, telephoto, half, macro, and an f/2.8 aperture at 25mm into a single lens.

Tamron previously teased that the 25-200mm was in development, but with the October 21 announcement, unveiled the lens’s full list of specifications – and price, which is $899 / CA$1,199 (International pricing to follow).

In the US, that’s $100 more than the existing 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD G1. While Tamron says the 25-200mm is the successor to the 28-200mm, Tamron says the G1 version will continue to remain part of the lineup.

The Tarmon 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is a full-frame superzoom lens available in Sony E-Mount. But besides the wider end of the lens moving from 28mm to 25mm, there are several key changes Tamron adjusted for the G2 version.

First, the 25-200mm has closer macro capabilities than its predecessor, capable of taking half-macro 1:2 images. In comparison, the earlier lens had a 1:3.13 magnification ratio. While the 1:2 ratio isn’t enough to earn the macro designation, the half-macro capabilities help push the lens as an all-in-one with close-up versatility.

Tamron has also upgraded the autofocus system on the 25-200mm using the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) autofocus motor, which the company says improves speed and precision.

Despite the upgrades, the lens is only slightly longer than the G1 at 4.8 inches / 121.5mm. The lens’s weight also remains similar to the processor, coming in at 20.3 oz / 575g, and the filter size remains at 67mm.

Like the original, the 25-200mm is designed from 18 elements in 14 groups, while the 9-blade aperture is also a change from the 7-blade design on the original. Tamron also says the lens has an “enhanced exterior surface.”

If the new lens is anything like the earlier optic – which Digital Camera World gave 4.5 stars – the lens may be a tempting choice for travel with the Sony E-Mount system. Like the predecessor, however, the new lens remains without stabilization.

The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is expected to begin shipping on November 20.

