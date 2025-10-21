Tamron just packed a 25-200mm range, half macro, and even f/2.8 into a single travel zoom – and it's still cheaper than a typical 70-200mm!

News
By published

The new Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 mixes a bright aperture, versatile zoom range, and half macro into a single lens

A person shooting with the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 DI III VXD G2
(Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron calls itself “the originator of modern all-in-one zoom lenses” – and the third-party lens brand has just unveiled another optic worthy of the all-in-one moniker. The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is a travel zoom lens that packs wide angles, telephoto, half, macro, and an f/2.8 aperture at 25mm into a single lens.

Tamron previously teased that the 25-200mm was in development, but with the October 21 announcement, unveiled the lens’s full list of specifications – and price, which is $899 / CA$1,199 (International pricing to follow).

In the US, that’s $100 more than the existing 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD G1. While Tamron says the 25-200mm is the successor to the 28-200mm, Tamron says the G1 version will continue to remain part of the lineup.

The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 DI III VXD G2 mounted on a Sony camera sitting on a coral-colored chair

(Image credit: Tamron)

The Tarmon 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is a full-frame superzoom lens available in Sony E-Mount. But besides the wider end of the lens moving from 28mm to 25mm, there are several key changes Tamron adjusted for the G2 version.

First, the 25-200mm has closer macro capabilities than its predecessor, capable of taking half-macro 1:2 images. In comparison, the earlier lens had a 1:3.13 magnification ratio. While the 1:2 ratio isn’t enough to earn the macro designation, the half-macro capabilities help push the lens as an all-in-one with close-up versatility.

A person holding the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 DI III VXD G2

(Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron has also upgraded the autofocus system on the 25-200mm using the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) autofocus motor, which the company says improves speed and precision.

Despite the upgrades, the lens is only slightly longer than the G1 at 4.8 inches / 121.5mm. The lens’s weight also remains similar to the processor, coming in at 20.3 oz / 575g, and the filter size remains at 67mm.

Image 1 of 4
A sample image of a coastal town taken with the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 DI III VXD G2
(Image credit: Tamron / Martin Krolop)

Sample images provided by Tamron

Like the original, the 25-200mm is designed from 18 elements in 14 groups, while the 9-blade aperture is also a change from the 7-blade design on the original. Tamron also says the lens has an “enhanced exterior surface.”

If the new lens is anything like the earlier optic – which Digital Camera World gave 4.5 stars – the lens may be a tempting choice for travel with the Sony E-Mount system. Like the predecessor, however, the new lens remains without stabilization.

The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is expected to begin shipping on November 20.

You may also like

Browse the best Sony E-Mount lenses or the best travel lenses.

See more Lenses News
TOPICS
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.