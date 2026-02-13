Nikon patent raises my hopes that my favorite DSLR lens will come to Z mount cameras at last
A patent is by no means a certainty, but Nikon’s latest suggests I’m one stop closer to getting a 300mm prime for Z mount
It would appear that Nikon has just applied for a lens patent for pretty much the very lens I was pining for just two weeks ago! According to Japanese online outlet Asobinet, Nikon has applied for a patent that could be a 300mm f/2.8 VR lens.
In my head, Nikon’s hierarchy read my article proclaiming it was time Nikon brought my favorite DSLR lens to mirrorless and thought, we can’t have Mike trudging around with his Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR forever, got one of their engineers to draw up a few optical diagrams, and sent an intern down to the patent office before afternoon tea.
The more likely story, of course, is that now that the Z-mount roadmap has finished, Nikon is hard at work either producing the second coming of some of their most popular optics, like the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, or filling in the gaps from its extensive F-mount line-up.
It’s important to note that camera manufacturers patent designs all the time, and that it's never a guarantee something will come into fruition. It’s also possible that the design will change somewhat, were Nikon to announce the finished article. That said, I really think a Z 300mm f/2.8 VR would be a hugely popular optic and I for one would be very tempted to scrabble the funds together to pick one up right away.
As it stands, though, the Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is still a gorgeous lens, and thanks to its Phase Fresnel element, it’s so compact, you’d be forgiven for thinking it a mirrorless optic. If you’re looking for a native Z-mount alternative right away, the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S is arguably as close as you’re going to get. For now at least…
If you're a Nikon fan, like me, check out the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses. If you're wondering what my favorite Z-mount lens is, my Nikon Z 180-600mm is my favorite.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
