Nikon patent raises my hopes that my favorite DSLR lens will come to Z mount cameras at last

It would appear that Nikon has just applied for a lens patent for pretty much the very lens I was pining for just two weeks ago! According to Japanese online outlet Asobinet, Nikon has applied for a patent that could be a 300mm f/2.8 VR lens.

In my head, Nikon’s hierarchy read my article proclaiming it was time Nikon brought my favorite DSLR lens to mirrorless and thought, we can’t have Mike trudging around with his Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR forever, got one of their engineers to draw up a few optical diagrams, and sent an intern down to the patent office before afternoon tea.

(Image credit: Nikon / JPO)

The more likely story, of course, is that now that the Z-mount roadmap has finished, Nikon is hard at work either producing the second coming of some of their most popular optics, like the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, or filling in the gaps from its extensive F-mount line-up.

It’s important to note that camera manufacturers patent designs all the time, and that it's never a guarantee something will come into fruition. It’s also possible that the design will change somewhat, were Nikon to announce the finished article. That said, I really think a Z 300mm f/2.8 VR would be a hugely popular optic and I for one would be very tempted to scrabble the funds together to pick one up right away.

As it stands, though, the Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is still a gorgeous lens, and thanks to its Phase Fresnel element, it’s so compact, you’d be forgiven for thinking it a mirrorless optic. If you’re looking for a native Z-mount alternative right away, the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S is arguably as close as you’re going to get. For now at least…

