There are tons of different lenses out there – prime, zoom, fast lenses, short, medium, and super telephoto, plus wide-angle and fisheye options. With prices going up, figuring out which one to buy can be tricky. That's why it's smart to invest in a "workhorse lens."

But what is a workhorse lens? It's simple: one that provides a strong return on investment by fulfilling most of your needs in a single purchase. So this optic should be adaptable, making it possible for you to shoot multiple situations and even photographic genres.

These lenses provide excellent value by covering most of your photography needs in one go. The best focal length and aperture possibilities for your work will depend on what you like to shoot and the technical requirements. When it comes down to it, your choice really hinges on your subjects and how you like to work.

Here’s a quick peek at some focal lengths that many photographers find essential across different genres…

The type of lens you need will depend on how close you are and the angle to your subject (Image credit: Getty Images)

Super telephoto

Common in: Wildlife, action, sports, astro

Angle of view: 4-8°

Full frame: 300-600mm

APS-C: 200-400mm

Micro Four Thirds: 150-300mm

Short-medium telephoto

Common in: Wildlife, sports

Angle of view: 8-34°

Full frame: 70-300mm

APS-C: 45-200mm

Micro Four Thirds: 35-150mm

Standard

Common in: Portrait, fashion, architecture, wedding, street, documentary

Angle of view: 18-46°

Full frame: 35-70mm

APS-C: 23-45mm

Micro Four Thirds: 18-35mm

Wide-angle

Common in: Nature, astro, architecture, street, documentary

Angle of view: 63-84°

Full frame: 24-35mm

APS-C: 16-23mm

Micro Four Thirds: 12-18mm

Super wide-angle

Common in: Nature, interior

Angle of view: 84-114°

Full frame: 14-24mm

APS-C: 9-16mm

Micro Four Thirds: 7-12mm

Before you make a final decision on which workhorse lens feels right for you, think about renting one first. This way, you can try it out in real-world conditions to see if it meets your expectations before committing.

And if you decide to buy, consider checking out second-hand retailers like MPB, where you can find better prices along with a six-month warranty to give you peace of mind.

