What is a "workhorse lens"?
You've probably heard the term, but why is a workhorse lens such a smart investment for your photography business?
There are tons of different lenses out there – prime, zoom, fast lenses, short, medium, and super telephoto, plus wide-angle and fisheye options. With prices going up, figuring out which one to buy can be tricky. That's why it's smart to invest in a "workhorse lens."
But what is a workhorse lens? It's simple: one that provides a strong return on investment by fulfilling most of your needs in a single purchase. So this optic should be adaptable, making it possible for you to shoot multiple situations and even photographic genres.
These lenses provide excellent value by covering most of your photography needs in one go. The best focal length and aperture possibilities for your work will depend on what you like to shoot and the technical requirements. When it comes down to it, your choice really hinges on your subjects and how you like to work.
Here’s a quick peek at some focal lengths that many photographers find essential across different genres…
Super telephoto
Common in: Wildlife, action, sports, astro
Angle of view: 4-8°
Full frame: 300-600mm
APS-C: 200-400mm
Micro Four Thirds: 150-300mm
Short-medium telephoto
Common in: Wildlife, sports
Angle of view: 8-34°
Full frame: 70-300mm
APS-C: 45-200mm
Micro Four Thirds: 35-150mm
Standard
Common in: Portrait, fashion, architecture, wedding, street, documentary
Angle of view: 18-46°
Full frame: 35-70mm
APS-C: 23-45mm
Micro Four Thirds: 18-35mm
Wide-angle
Common in: Nature, astro, architecture, street, documentary
Angle of view: 63-84°
Full frame: 24-35mm
APS-C: 16-23mm
Micro Four Thirds: 12-18mm
Super wide-angle
Common in: Nature, interior
Angle of view: 84-114°
Full frame: 14-24mm
APS-C: 9-16mm
Micro Four Thirds: 7-12mm
Before you make a final decision on which workhorse lens feels right for you, think about renting one first. This way, you can try it out in real-world conditions to see if it meets your expectations before committing.
And if you decide to buy, consider checking out second-hand retailers like MPB, where you can find better prices along with a six-month warranty to give you peace of mind.
