Two new Leica M-mount lenses set to launch at CP+ 2026

Photography gear enthusiasts have a fresh reason to circle Japan’s CP+ 2026 show (Feb. 26–March 1) on their calendars this year: two brand-new M-mount lenses from independent makers that promise classic rendering with modern precision.

Via Leica Rumors, Shotenkobo has confirmed that the DK-Optic Chiaro 75mm f/1.9 and the Optics Peace 35mm f/1.4 E41 Classical will make their world premieres at the event, delivering new creative options to Leica M shooters hungry for unique optics.

The DK-Optic Chiaro 75mm f/1.9 takes inspiration from the legendary Dallmeyer “Super Six” 3-inch f/1.9 lens, blending vintage character with contemporary build quality. Designed as a mid-telephoto portrait lens, it pairs gentle subject compression with a rich, creamy bokeh that’s ideal for portraits, environmental shots, and still lifes. Wide open at f/1.9, photographers can expect an airy, softly gradated look, while stopping down yields sharper, more contrasty images - a versatile balance that will appeal to both street shooters and fine art portraitists.

What makes the Chiaro especially interesting is its dual-finish approach: a blue-coated version that boosts color saturation and contrast for punchier modern images, and an uncoated variant that embraces classic flare and light bloom for nostalgic, film-like character. It’s a smart nod to the old school without sacrificing the precision and reliability that contemporary shooters demand.

On the wide end, the Optics Peace 35mm f/1.4 E41 Classical revives the spirit of the revered original 35mm Summilux, often nicknamed the “Steel Rim.” This faithful reinterpretation stays true to the look and tactile feel of the classic while beefing up mechanical rigidity and stability - a welcome improvement for rangefinder users who truly put their glass to work. The package also includes a reproduction of the rare “OLLUX” hood from the E41 model along with related accessories, giving owners a complete experience rooted in Leica heritage.

Together, these two lenses underscore a broader trend in the Leica M ecosystem: a resurgence of thoughtfully engineered, character-driven optics that give photographers alternatives to conventional factory glass.

With the CP+ 2026 show a couple of days away and the world premiere set to unfold in Yokohama, M-mount fans will be watching closely as these new primes hit the stage.