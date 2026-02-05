Sony’s list of its recommended everyday photography lenses misses this key contender – do you agree with me?

When it comes to everyday photography, Sony’s G Master flagship lens range for its Alpha cameras is stacked with top-tier models that have your back.

Whether you’re a keen portrait photographer needing f/2.8 aperture to create those dreamy backgrounds, or a photojournalist wanting a versatile zoom range to snap busy street corners, there’s a G Master for you – albeit for a pretty penny.

In fact, Sony recently published a list giving the seven best G Master lenses for everyday photography. I mostly agree with the manufacturer’s choices, especially giving top spot to the G Master 24-70mm f/2.8 II, but I think they missed a key contender.

The Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS pairs well with any A7 body (Image credit: Henry Söderlund CC BY 2.0)

While not a flagship G Master, the 24-105mm F4 G OSS is an exceptional piece of kit well suited to the ‘everyday’ photographer. I’ve been using it for the past four years and it didn’t take long for this lens to become my go-to.

The zoom range is what got me hooked. It’s ideal, enabling you to capture all kinds of photos and it’s not bulky nor too heavy.

From panoramic landscapes to portraits and adventure shots, I’ve been able to photograph almost everything that interests me with the 24-105mm f/4. So, while I tout this as one of Sony’s best ‘everyday’ lenses, I believe it goes way further.

That said, the focal length range falls short of what’s needed for sports and wildlife photography and the constant f/4 aperture doesn’t compete with the G Master 24-70mm F/2.8 II. However, for pretty much half the price, a few less stops of aperture doesn’t sound so bad after all.

The Sony G Master FE 50‑150mm f/2 is not a lens I'd put in my list of top lenses (Image credit: Sony)

If it were up to me, I’d swap the 24-105mm f/4 into Sony’s list for the FE 50-150mm F/2 G Master. I find 50-150mm to be a clunky zoom range that just doesn't do it.

Yes, you’re better equipped for snapping pictures of birds and other animals while out on your daily walk, but you lose so much at the lower end of the focal length range.

You’ll get great portraits, especially with the f/2 aperture, but say goodbye to classic 35mm shots, beautiful panoramas from your apartment block and wider-angle automotive scenes.

But I guess the 50-150mm f/2 G Master is geared towards portraiture, so if this is your preferred style of photography then you might disagree with me.

Another G Master I’d knock off Sony’s list is the 28-70mm f/2. While my colleague who reviewed it five stars might disagree, I struggle to see Sony's thinking behind this model. An extra stop of aperture for 4mm less of focal length? The tradeoff seems hardly worth it.

Coming back to the 24-104mm f/4, I’d love to see Sony remake this lens as a G Master with an f/2.8 aperture. For me, this would crown it the king of everyday photography lenses and have me crying, admittedly some tears of joy, as I forked out for it.

