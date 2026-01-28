The five-star Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 workhorse zoom has just dropped to its lowest price yet, offering workhorse versatility for under $700
The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is an excellent budget lens made even sweeter by a $200 discount
Workhorse zooms with bright f/2.8 are highly versatile lenses – yet typically sit at a higher price point. But Tamron’s compact 28-75mm f/2.8 has just dipped under $700 for the first time in the US.
The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 earned a five-star review, thanks to its outstanding performance, excellent build, and reasonable price point. The E-Mount variant of the lens has just dipped below $700, a $200 price drop that price trackers suggest is the lowest ever price for the lens. (Tamron also makes a Nikon Z mount variant, but it’s not discounted currently).
Price trackers indicate this $699 deal is the lowest price yet for the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens in the Sony E Mount variant. Adorama bundles the lens with free filters and a cleaning kit; B&H also has this deal but without the add-ons.
The 24-70mm is the more common focal length for so-called workhorse zooms. Tamron shaves a bit off the long end and adds a bit to the long end. But, along with being a more affordable third-party optic, the Tamron 28-75mm is also impressively compact and well-built.
The G2 variant of the lens brought a considerable boost in the popular lens’ sharpness, both at the center and towards the edges. Distortion and chromatic abberation is also minimal on this lens.
The Tamron 28-75mm was already an excellent budget alternative to Sony’s 24-70mm f/2.8, and the price cut makes it even more so. The lens typically sells for $899, but it’s currently $200 off.
The 28-75mm isn’t the only workhorse zoom for Sony E Mount on sale either. If the 28mm isn’t wide enough, the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD for Sony E Mount is also $699, a $200 discount. The five-star wide-angle zoom has superb optics, review Matthew Richards says, along with excellent weather-sealing.
For more reach, the compact Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Sony E Mount is discounted by $100, dipping the cost of the longer workhorse to under $1,000. This lens also earned five stars in DCW testing, boosted by its mix of sharpness and bokeh.
You may also like
Browse the best Sony lenses or the best cheap lenses.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.