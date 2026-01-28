Workhorse zooms with bright f/2.8 are highly versatile lenses – yet typically sit at a higher price point. But Tamron’s compact 28-75mm f/2.8 has just dipped under $700 for the first time in the US.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 earned a five-star review, thanks to its outstanding performance, excellent build, and reasonable price point. The E-Mount variant of the lens has just dipped below $700, a $200 price drop that price trackers suggest is the lowest ever price for the lens. (Tamron also makes a Nikon Z mount variant, but it’s not discounted currently).

The 24-70mm is the more common focal length for so-called workhorse zooms. Tamron shaves a bit off the long end and adds a bit to the long end. But, along with being a more affordable third-party optic, the Tamron 28-75mm is also impressively compact and well-built.

The G2 variant of the lens brought a considerable boost in the popular lens’ sharpness, both at the center and towards the edges. Distortion and chromatic abberation is also minimal on this lens.

The Tamron 28-75mm was already an excellent budget alternative to Sony’s 24-70mm f/2.8, and the price cut makes it even more so. The lens typically sells for $899, but it’s currently $200 off.

The 28-75mm isn’t the only workhorse zoom for Sony E Mount on sale either. If the 28mm isn’t wide enough, the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD for Sony E Mount is also $699, a $200 discount. The five-star wide-angle zoom has superb optics, review Matthew Richards says, along with excellent weather-sealing.

For more reach, the compact Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Sony E Mount is discounted by $100, dipping the cost of the longer workhorse to under $1,000. This lens also earned five stars in DCW testing, boosted by its mix of sharpness and bokeh.

You may also like

Browse the best Sony lenses or the best cheap lenses.