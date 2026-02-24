Zeiss announces Otus ML 1.4/35: a top-tier 35mm f/1.4 wide prime ideal for street, landscape, and architectural photography

Zeiss has announced the latest Otus ML lens. Joining the existing Otus ML 1.4/50 and 1.4/85, the Otus ML 1.4/35 is a large-aperture, moderate wide-angle lens that promises unparalleled optical quality.

The Otus ML lens series for mirrorless cameras features a new optical design inspired by the legendary Otus series for DSLRs, renowned as the world’s best manual prime lenses. This series brings Zeiss's exceptional optical performance to mirrorless cameras: Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and Canon RF-mount.

While it's a strictly manual focus lens and the aperture needs to be set on the lens rather than through the camera body, the lens features electronic contacts to relay EXIF data (Image credit: Zeiss)

Through ultimate precision engineering and mechanical design, these lenses deliver extraordinary sharpness, vibrant colors, and Zeiss's signature "three-dimensional" rendering, allowing photographers to capture every detail of a moment exactly as they see and feel it.

While the new 35mm lens captures a wide field of view, its focal length and aperture also allow the subject to stand out beautifully. It offers complete manual control over focus, depth, and detail. The design incorporates aspherical surfaces to suppress distortion and anomalous partial dispersion glass to combat chromatic aberration. Furthermore, the Zeiss T coating minimizes lens flare and internal reflections, enhancing contrast and color fidelity. With a fast maximum aperture of f/1.4, it excels in challenging low-light conditions and features a 10-blade diaphragm for soft, harmonious bokeh.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zeiss Otus ML 1.4/35 specifications Mounts Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF Lens construction 15 elements in 11 groups Diaphragm blades 10 Minimum focusing distance 0.3m Maximum magnification ratio 0.18x Focusing system Manual focus only Angle of view 63.7º Filter size 67mm

The all-metal construction of the Otus ML 1.4/35 reflects top-tier craftsmanship. The precision-engineered mechanics provide a unique physical sensation. The metal exterior features a knurled focus ring that operates with a silky touch from infinity to a minimum focusing distance of 0.3m.

The aperture ring operates with 1/3-stop clicks (1-stop between f/11 and f/16) and features a switchable de-click mechanism for seamless, stepless adjustment. For reliability in harsh conditions, the mount features a blue silicone weather seal, and internal seals protect all moving parts from dust and water droplets.

The optical formula consists of 15 elements in 11 groups, including two aspherical elements and seven anomalous partial dispersion glass elements, for the ultimate in optical quality.

A sophisticated optical construction of 15 elements in 11 groups includes two aspherical elements and seven anomalous partial dispersion glass elements (Image credit: Zeiss)

The optics are optimized for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, and each version is equipped with electronic contacts to support EXIF data and various camera-assist functions. All versions include a metal petal-shaped lens hood (reversible) and a Zeiss-branded cushioned lens pouch.

The lenses will be available in all three mounts from April 2026 and will set you back a sizeable $2,299 in the USA (pricing in other territories to follow).