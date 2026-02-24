Zeiss announces Otus ML 1.4/35: a top-tier 35mm f/1.4 wide prime ideal for street, landscape, and architectural photography
This manual-focus Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mount lens promises sublime optical quality, but you'll pay the Zeiss price…
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Zeiss has announced the latest Otus ML lens. Joining the existing Otus ML 1.4/50 and 1.4/85, the Otus ML 1.4/35 is a large-aperture, moderate wide-angle lens that promises unparalleled optical quality.
The Otus ML lens series for mirrorless cameras features a new optical design inspired by the legendary Otus series for DSLRs, renowned as the world’s best manual prime lenses. This series brings Zeiss's exceptional optical performance to mirrorless cameras: Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, and Canon RF-mount.
Through ultimate precision engineering and mechanical design, these lenses deliver extraordinary sharpness, vibrant colors, and Zeiss's signature "three-dimensional" rendering, allowing photographers to capture every detail of a moment exactly as they see and feel it.
While the new 35mm lens captures a wide field of view, its focal length and aperture also allow the subject to stand out beautifully. It offers complete manual control over focus, depth, and detail. The design incorporates aspherical surfaces to suppress distortion and anomalous partial dispersion glass to combat chromatic aberration. Furthermore, the Zeiss T coating minimizes lens flare and internal reflections, enhancing contrast and color fidelity. With a fast maximum aperture of f/1.4, it excels in challenging low-light conditions and features a 10-blade diaphragm for soft, harmonious bokeh.
Mounts
Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF
Lens construction
15 elements in 11 groups
Diaphragm blades
10
Minimum focusing distance
0.3m
Maximum magnification ratio
0.18x
Focusing system
Manual focus only
Angle of view
63.7º
Filter size
67mm
The all-metal construction of the Otus ML 1.4/35 reflects top-tier craftsmanship. The precision-engineered mechanics provide a unique physical sensation. The metal exterior features a knurled focus ring that operates with a silky touch from infinity to a minimum focusing distance of 0.3m.
The aperture ring operates with 1/3-stop clicks (1-stop between f/11 and f/16) and features a switchable de-click mechanism for seamless, stepless adjustment. For reliability in harsh conditions, the mount features a blue silicone weather seal, and internal seals protect all moving parts from dust and water droplets.
The optical formula consists of 15 elements in 11 groups, including two aspherical elements and seven anomalous partial dispersion glass elements, for the ultimate in optical quality.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The optics are optimized for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, and each version is equipped with electronic contacts to support EXIF data and various camera-assist functions. All versions include a metal petal-shaped lens hood (reversible) and a Zeiss-branded cushioned lens pouch.
The lenses will be available in all three mounts from April 2026 and will set you back a sizeable $2,299 in the USA (pricing in other territories to follow).
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.