Price slash: $599 for the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE lens is a steal!
B&H have slashed the price of the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE – an excellent and cheaper alternative to the native Sony lens
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Us Sony Alpha shooters know all too well the pain of forking out for a new G Master lens. Thankfully, third-party manufacturers know this too and produce worthwhile contenders at much lower prices.
Enter the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE, a cheaper direct competitor to the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master, normally priced around $799, but now just $599 at B&H Photo.
Designed for Sony E-Mount full frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE, which we've previously reviewed and loved, goes toe to toe almost the entire way with the native Sony lens.
Here’s a quick summary of the main features so you know why this Samyang lens is worth considering, especially now with a saving of $200.
The Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom Lens (Sony E) puts creative power in your hands with its versatile zoom range, constant minimum f/2.8 aperture and fast autofocus.
Firstly, the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE offers the same focal length range and constant f/2.8 aperture. This nifty zoom range enables you to shoot portraits and landscapes effectively, and the f/2.8 minimum aperture means you can get creative in the process.
The Samyang's autofocus (AF) is on par too. It features a linear stepping motor which is fast for stills and enables smooth AF transitions when shooting video, and does so near-silently. Unlike the Sony, though, the Samyang doesn’t feature a customizable AF-hold button.
Both the Samyang and the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 lack optical image stabilizer so neither is better here. However, the Samayang is the heavier of the two, weighing 36oz (1027g) compared to 31oz (886g), although it’s not exactly a major difference.
Speaking of build quality, the Samyang is weather-sealed at seven positions, including all joints in the barrel, the ‘Custom’ switch and the mounting plate.
The Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE holds its own among third-party alternatives for the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master and you can now get it for $599, a solid saving of $200.
You might also like…
Discover the best Sony lenses for Alpha cameras and our review of the Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 telephoto lens, and excellent FE lens with all-rounder power.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.