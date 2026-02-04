Price slash: $599 for the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE lens is a steal!

Us Sony Alpha shooters know all too well the pain of forking out for a new G Master lens. Thankfully, third-party manufacturers know this too and produce worthwhile contenders at much lower prices.

Enter the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE, a cheaper direct competitor to the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master, normally priced around $799, but now just $599 at B&H Photo.

Designed for Sony E-Mount full frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE, which we've previously reviewed and loved, goes toe to toe almost the entire way with the native Sony lens.

Here’s a quick summary of the main features so you know why this Samyang lens is worth considering, especially now with a saving of $200.

Firstly, the Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE offers the same focal length range and constant f/2.8 aperture. This nifty zoom range enables you to shoot portraits and landscapes effectively, and the f/2.8 minimum aperture means you can get creative in the process.

The Samyang's autofocus (AF) is on par too. It features a linear stepping motor which is fast for stills and enables smooth AF transitions when shooting video, and does so near-silently. Unlike the Sony, though, the Samyang doesn’t feature a customizable AF-hold button.

Both the Samyang and the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 lack optical image stabilizer so neither is better here. However, the Samayang is the heavier of the two, weighing 36oz (1027g) compared to 31oz (886g), although it’s not exactly a major difference.

Speaking of build quality, the Samyang is weather-sealed at seven positions, including all joints in the barrel, the ‘Custom’ switch and the mounting plate.

The Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE holds its own among third-party alternatives for the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master and you can now get it for $599, a solid saving of $200.

