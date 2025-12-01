This new lens screams retro. The Pergear 50mm f/1.2 was inspired by lenses of the 1980s – and it's available in multiple mounts for a surprising price

Retro seems to be the buzzword among photography gear – but one company has just launched not a retro camera, but a retro lens inspired by the optics of the 1980s. The Pergear 50mm f/1.2 is a lens with a classic look, available in five mounts.

Pergear says the 50mm f/1.2 is made to mix a historical design with the performance of modern optics. On the exterior, the new lens pays homage to the optics of 45 years ago with a colorful focal distance scale and retro font. The distance scales also glow in the dark!

The lens, which comes in black or silver, is inspired by the Nikon AI-S 50mm f/1.2 from 1981.

That classic look is mixed with a bright f/1.2 aperture for working in low light and creating creamy background blur. The design uses 11 aperture blades for rounded bokeh. The aperture is controlled with a clickless aperture ring.

(Image credit: Pergear)

While the lens is designed for modern performance, it’s also a lens that retails for $109 in the US. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that translates to about £83 / AU$167 / CA$153. I love a good retro design, and the 50mm focal length with a bright f/1.2 sounds even more tempting.

One of the features sacrificed for the price? There’s no autofocus, as the Pergear 50mm f/1.2 is fully manual focus.

The Pergear 50mm f/1.2 will be available for APS-C cameras in the Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, as well as the Micro Four Thirds system.

While Pergear is better known as the distributor for brands like Viltrox, TTArtisan, 7Artisans, and others, the 50mm joins a growing list of Pergear optics.

The lens is available to order from Pergear.

