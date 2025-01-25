The Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VXD now supports 120fps shooting with the Sony A9 III... but there's a catch
Tamron's best superzoom lens just got even better if you're a Sony shooter
The Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VXD is one of our favorite full-frame superzoom lenses. Its combination of superb optical performance, accomplished autofocus and effective optical stabilization gives consistently sharp results throughout the lens' entire zoom range. This is a lens ideally suited to action, sports and wildlife photography: it enables you to zoom between a standard field of view and serious telephoto reach for different compositions, eliminating any risk of missing a fleeting shot due to swapping lenses.
Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VXD full review
The Tamron 50-400mm comes in Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, and Tamron has now released a firmware update for the E-mount edition. It states that with the new Ver.4 firmware, there's improved AF performance during zooming when shooting stills and video in AF-C mode. What's more, if you're using the lens on a Sony A9 III, its headline-grabbing 120fps continuous shooting will now work in conjunction with Tamron 50-400mm when the focus mode is set to AF-S, DMF, or MF.
However, this implies that 120fps shooting still isn't supported in AF-C mode; the very focussing mode you're most likely to want when shooting a continuous burst of stills. Granted, you'll still be able to track subjects moving across the image frame at a consistent distance from the camera, but you won't be able to maintain focus of a subject like a cyclist or racing car that's approaching you. We suspect Sony is still reserving 120fps burst shooting with AF-C for its own lenses, hence why Sigma and Tamron E-mount optics don't support it.
To update the firmware for your Tamron 50-400mm, simply download Tamron's Lens Utility software.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.