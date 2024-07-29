Sigma lenses now support Sony a9 III 120fps burst mode... kinda

Sigma issues firmware updates for three of its E-mount Art lenses that *partially* unlocks the full AF speed of the a9 III

Sigma has announced a firmware update that enables several of its E-mount lenses to be compatible with the maximum 120fps burst shooting rate of the Sony a9 III. Three lenses have been given the update:

50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art Ver.02 (Sony E-mount)
105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO | Art Ver.04 (Sony E-mount)
14-24mm F2.8 DG DN | Art Ver.04 (Sony E-mount)

