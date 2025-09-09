Tamron is reimagining the all-in-one zoom. The full-frame Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 upgrades the brand’s previous 28-200mm lens with a slightly wider zoom range, half macro, and an improvement in both autofocus and image quality.

Tamron shared the development of the new 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 G2 on Tuesday, September 09, and says the lens will launch this fall, available in Sony E-Mount. But, as a development announcement, details like the price and full specifications are not yet available.

Tamron says that the all-in-one zoom maintains a compact design despite the revisions made for the G2 model. Beyond moving from 28mm at the wide end to 25mm, that wider angle also gives the lens half-macro capabilities, with a 1:1.9 magnification possible when shooting at 25mm.

Beyond the ability to focus closer, Tamron says the Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive or VXD linear autofocus motor delivers faster, more precise autofocus compared to the first-generation 28-200mm lens. The company says that autofocus and the zoom range make the lens ideal for capturing sports and pets.

Tamron says that image quality has also improved on the new 25-200mm lens, but full details on the lens’ specs and design are not yet available. The lens will feature an enhanced exterior surface, the company says, and user-friendly zoom and focus rings. The lens will accept 67mm threaded filters.

A sample image taken with the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron calls itself “the originator of modern all-in-one zoom lenses,” and says the lens helps celebrate the brand’s 75th anniversary. Along with the upcoming 25-200mm G2, Tamron also offers an 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3, a 28-300mm f/4-7.1, and a 35-150mm f/2-2.8 among its all-in-one category.

The announcement comes as part of the new gear announcements ahead of IBC 2025, the International Broadcasting Convention, in Amsterdam, September 12-15. That list of announcements includes Sigma’s new 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary for full-frame mirrorless, along with a new Canon EOS C50 cinema camera and the revival of Canon's cheap compact PowerShot ELPH 360 A.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best lenses for Sony E mount or the best telephoto lenses.