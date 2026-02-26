This cheap yet useful accessory makes a Ricoh GR look like a Leica (if you squint)

Do you have a Ricoh GR III or IV but secretly lust after a Leica M-series camera, preferably equipped with a Summilux-M 28mm lens, complete with its distinctive rectangular hood? Well now you can get a little closer to that dream, and for a tiny fraction of the cost!

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

A company called Squarehood produces what it calls Ricoh GR Glass: a bespoke add-on rectangular hood with a glass front that acts like a protector filter to completely enshroud a GR III or IV’s lens, protecting it from dust ingress. Squarehood says the hood uses Japanese AGC optical glass with an anti-scratch and anti-glare coating, and a rubber cap is supplied to protect the glass when the camera is packed away.

(Image credit: Squarehood)

The hood attaches directly to the camera using a bayonet mount; no separate adapter required. There are two different glass options to choose from: clear, or Haze. The latter has a built in 10% haze filter that is said to emulate Moment’s CineBloom diffusion filter, creating a softer, more flattering look with glowing highlights.

(Image credit: Squarehood)

Squarehood produces dedicated hoods for the GR III, IIIx and IV (HDF and Monochrome), including a golden-rimmed version if you fancy a little bling. Its latest offering is a V2 hood for the GR IV, with a more streamlined design that seems to take styling inspiration from the Leica Q2's lens hood.

Pricing ranges between $79/£58 and $103/£76, plus shipping.