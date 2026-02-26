This cheap yet useful accessory makes a Ricoh GR look like a Leica (if you squint)
Add a little red dot and you've basically got a cut-price M11!
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Do you have a Ricoh GR III or IV but secretly lust after a Leica M-series camera, preferably equipped with a Summilux-M 28mm lens, complete with its distinctive rectangular hood? Well now you can get a little closer to that dream, and for a tiny fraction of the cost!
A company called Squarehood produces what it calls Ricoh GR Glass: a bespoke add-on rectangular hood with a glass front that acts like a protector filter to completely enshroud a GR III or IV’s lens, protecting it from dust ingress. Squarehood says the hood uses Japanese AGC optical glass with an anti-scratch and anti-glare coating, and a rubber cap is supplied to protect the glass when the camera is packed away.
The hood attaches directly to the camera using a bayonet mount; no separate adapter required. There are two different glass options to choose from: clear, or Haze. The latter has a built in 10% haze filter that is said to emulate Moment’s CineBloom diffusion filter, creating a softer, more flattering look with glowing highlights.
Squarehood produces dedicated hoods for the GR III, IIIx and IV (HDF and Monochrome), including a golden-rimmed version if you fancy a little bling. Its latest offering is a V2 hood for the GR IV, with a more streamlined design that seems to take styling inspiration from the Leica Q2's lens hood.
Pricing ranges between $79/£58 and $103/£76, plus shipping.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.