Watch out, Sony and Canon: Tamron has designed a 28-70mm f/2 lens to rival your US$3,300+ optics

Tamron may be preparing to shake up the standard zoom landscape. It has filed a patent for a 28-70mm f/2 lens, a design that promises the brightness of a prime with the flexibility of a zoom.

If realized, this lens could rival Sony and Canon's 28-70mm f/2 optics while offering a smaller, more manageable form factor and a more affordable price tag – as until now, wide-aperture standard zooms have been dominated by heavy, expensive optics.

Tamron's patent, with the publication number P2025163723, spotted by Asobinet, hints at a compact, optically corrected design that maintains a constant f/2 aperture across the zoom range, while addressing common issues such as chromatic aberration, distortion, and focus breathing.

Tamron's 28-70mm f/2 patent: what we know

The patent outlines a constant f/2 zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, with a focus on compactness, lightweight construction, and optical precision.

The lens design features a lightweight focus group with a high-speed drive mechanism, ideal for tracking fast-moving subjects in both photography and video.

How it stacks up against the competition

If built, this lens would compete directly with Sony's FE 28-70mm f/2 GM, which features floating focus elements driven by four linear motors, focus tracking up to 120fps and an 11-blade aperture for smooth bokeh. However, Sony's GM lens is relatively heavy at 918g and carries a premium price tag of $3,349.99 / £2,749 / AU$4,599, limiting its accessibility.

Canon's RF 28-70mm f/2L USM delivers prime-level performance, but weighs 1,430g and is priced at a level aimed almost exclusively at professionals ($3,399 / £3,400 / AU$5,249).

Quite a handful, this lens proves that mirrorless isn’t all about downsizing (Image credit: Future / Matthew Richards)

Sigma also launched an ambitious standard zoom lens, the 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art – world’s first constant-aperture f/1.8 zoom lens for full-frame cameras – but it sacrifices zoom versatility for focal range, weighing 950g, available for $1,489 / £1,299/ AU$2,755 E-mount and AU$2,000 L-mount.

Tamron's design could blend the strengths of these lenses: a constant f/2 aperture for low-light and shallow depth-of-field control, full 28-70mm coverage, a compact size for handheld use, and a more affordable price tag.

Whether this lens will reach production, and which camera mounts it will support, remains to be seen – but the patent hints at a potential game-changer in the fast standard zoom category.

