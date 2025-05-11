While mirrorless brands have been steadily churning out standard lenses, some specialty optics are harder to find – like tilt-shift lenses. But shooters using APS-C or Micro Four Thirds cameras have a new option to choose from: TTArtisan has just unveiled the Tilt 35mm f/1.4 lens.

The TTArtisan Tilt 35mm f/1.4 enables creators to play with creative slices of focus. Tilt lenses are popular for making real-life scenes look like miniatures, while the ability to tilt the plane of focus can also be used to keep slanted objects in focus or, alternatively, to add a narrow slice of focus to a portrait.

(Tilt-shift lenses allow for a slice of focus and perspective control, but the TTArtisan Tilt 35mm appears to be a purely tilt option without the vertical shift for perspective control.)

The TTArtisan Tilt 35mm f/1.4 can tilt in either direction, while the rotating base gives creators more flexibility in where that slice of focus is situated in the frame. With the lens fixed in a straight position, the optic functions like a typical 35mm prime lens – albeit with manual focus only.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

While mirrorless photographers are gradually gaining access to more specialty lenses like tilting optics, the TTArtisan Tilt 35 creates a multi-mount option at a lower price point. The APS-C lens is available in Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Sony E and Micro Four Thirds mounts.

The TTArtisan Tilt 35mm f/1.4 is designed with a full metal body. Inside, the optics are designed with 7 elements in 6 groups, along with an 11-blade aperture. The lens weighs around 12 oz / 350g, with slight variations depending on the mount.

The tilt-shift lens is manual focus only, but is capable of focusing on objects as close as 13.8 inches / 0.35m from the front of the lens.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The TTArisan Tilt APS-C 35mm f/1.4 lens retails for $169 on Amazon, which is about £127 / AU$263. That falls under the cost of the brand’s previous full-frame 50mm tilt shift lens, which sits at $229 / $229 / AU$349.

We gave that lens four stars in our TTArisan Tilt 50mm f/1.4 review, for price and aperture, but knocked off some points for mediocre sharpness and colored fringing.

You may also like

Looking for more creative lenses? Take a look at the best Lomography and Lensbaby lenses.