China just made a knock-off Leica lens and named it after legendary Leica designer Walter Mandler
Leica look, budget price: the Mandler 35mm f/2 M-mount, a reproduction of the original Leica Summicron 35mm f/2 seven-element lens
A 35mm lens is the sweet spot for many – a classic focal length for street, travel, and documentary photographers for centuries. Now, a quite iconic Leica lens from the 1979s, the Summicron 35mm f/2 seven-element optic, is being reintroduced through the Mandler 35mm f/2; a complete reproduction of the 35mm Summicron's optical formula, according to Leica Rumors.
Notably, the lens carries the name Mandler. If you are a Leica enthusiast, you'll know Dr. Walter Mandler – the legendary designer behind many of Leica's iconic lenses. From the 1950s through the 1980s, he created optical designs like the 35mm Summicron lens.
Now, the Mandler 35mm f/2 is not just inspired by the original Summicron 35mm f/2 seven-element lens. It claims to be a replica. So, the name Mandler is a tribute to the Leica designer. As mentioned, the lens was built with the original optical formula of the iconic Leica lens, but it gets you the Leica look without breaking the bank.
For some context: The original 1979 Summicron was followed by the Summicron-M 35mm f/2 Asph in 1996, and a version 2 in 2016. The 2022 version is currently on sale for US$6,415 at B&H – quite a price tag. These new versions of the 35mm Summicron feature a more modern design with advanced coatings and aspherical glass, and are compatible with the full range of Leica M bodies, dating back to 1954.
This Mandler 35mm f/2 optic might be interesting for you if you are shooting on Leica M rangefinder cameras and are striving for the classic lens feel, gentle contrast, beautiful bokeh, and smooth tonal transitions.
According to The Phoblographer, it is set to be unveiled in June 2025. The Mandler optic is rumored to come in at about $678 / £500 / AU$1,050 – a speculation based on comparisons with other Chinese third-party offerings like 7Artisans.
Another alternative to the Mandler 35mm f/2, which is already available on the market, is the Voigtlander 28mm f/2 Aspherical VM lens. Priced at $899 / £740 / AU$1,195. It offers similar specifications to Leica's Summicron-M 28mm f/2 Asph lens, but without reaching Leica's premium price tag.
Specifications: Mandler 35mm f/2
- Focal length: 35mm
- Maximum aperture: f/2
- Minimum aperture: f/16
- Mount: Leica M
- Lens construction: 5 groups, 7 elements
- Minimum focusing distance: 0.7m
- Focus mode: Manual focus (MF)
- Aperture blades: 10
- Filter size: 39mm
- Front diameter: Ø34mm
- Lens size: 53mm x 34.5mm
- Lens weight: about 139g
- Color options: Classic Black/Platinum Silver
- Material: Aluminum alloy
- Accessories included: 12504 metal round lens hood, 12526 plastic square lens hood, UV protection lens, metal lens cap, lens storage bucket
