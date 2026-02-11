Viltrox's Air prime lenses are now available in silver… but only for Fujifilm X-mount

Viltrox has continued to bolster its Air series of APS-C prime lenses by releasing the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 Air and 56mm f/1.7 Air lenses for Fujifilm X-mount in a striking silver color.

The Air series was released in 2025 and features a range of lightweight and budget-friendly prime lenses for Fujifilm, Sony and Nikon APS-C cameras.

The silver 35mm and 56mm f/1.7 Air lenses, which have equivalent angles of view of 53mm and 84mm respectively, have a friendly price tag of $239 (approximately £175 / $AU 338) – the same as their black counterparts.

The 35mm AF f/1.7 Viltrox Air in silver (Image credit: Viltrox)

We like the Viltrox Air range, which my colleague Matthew Richards describes as “punching well above” their price tag.

The Air lenses are designed to be as lightweight as possible while maintaining sturdy build quality.

They typically feature 12 optical elements, respectable autofocus driven by a stepping motor and a minimum aperture of f/16. While the bodies of these lenses are plastic, the mounting plates are metal and they weigh around 60z (170g).

So far, the silver versions of the 35mm and 56mm f/1.7 Air lenses are only available for Fujifilm X-mount – there's no news on whether they will be released for E-mount.

The silver Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 Air lens, mounted to a Fujifilm X-E5 (Image credit: Viltrox)

The new silver Viltrox Air lenses will pair nicely with the Fujifilm X-T5 and X-T50 camera bodies as these are also available in silver.

In related news, Viltrox isn’t the only producer of "Air"-branded lenses. Direct competitor Meike is set to release its own range of "Air" APS-C primes with autofocus rumored to be carbon copies of Viltrox’s, including the name.

We don't know yet if Viltrox plans on releasing more of the Air lenses in silver, but I'd certainly love to see more!

