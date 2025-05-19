Razor-thin Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 pancake lens is coming for Nikon Z mount
Viltrox flips yet another AF 28mm f/4.5 pancake lens, this time for Nikon Z mount
According to Nikon rumors, Viltrox is set to announce the Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 for Nikon Z mount. This auto-focus-capable pancake lens is already available for Fujifilm X and Sony E mount and received a very respectable four stars in our review, solidifying it as one of the best pancake lenses money can buy.
This little lens weighs just 60g, while imagery shows that it’s only 13.5mm in length, which would make it slightly thinner than the Fujifilm and Sony versions at 15.3mm. In order to make the lens as thin as possible, it doesn’t feature a lens cap. Instead, you slide a small tab back and forth to reveal/hide the front element via a sliding shield.
The Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 is constructed from six elements in six groups, including two aspherical and two extra-low dispersion elements. Assuming the lens is identical to the existing versions, it’ll be capable of delivering what Viltrox calls a “unique starburst effect”, thanks to a specially designed front element.
The focal length, speed, and size (it’s essentially a bodycap!) of this minuscule prime should make it a great everyday choice. I immediately thought of pairing it with one of Nikon’s retro camera duo, the Nikon Zf and Nikon Zfc, which would produce an effective focal length of 42mm on the latter.
