SG-image, the China-based outlet behind the lens with the world’s first variable-shaped aperture, has just announced the AF 25mm f/1.8 – and while that might sound like a fairly standard lens release, it’s the price that makes this little APS-C optic stand out from the pack.

The news, which broke via Japanese news outlet, Asobinet, reveals that the little optic is available for Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, and is set to retail at 499 yuan – that’s roughly $69 / £50 / AU$100!

Interestingly, the hero image on the SG-image press release shows what appears to be a golden focus ring, but this may just be for illustrative purposes, because all other images show the lens with a black ring. What it does have is a thin yellow ring at the rear of the lens, which is giving me Nikon vibes.

So, what do you get for your (very little) money? Well, as is often the case with Chinese lenses, the SG-image AF 25mm f/1.8 is built around a metal lens barrel. It’s constructed from seven elements in five groups, and functions via an STM stepping motor, which SG-image says “achieves accurate and fast autofocus”.

(Image credit: SG-image)

The 25mm focal length will provide a 35mm equivalent focal length of around 40mm, which will provide a very versatile field of view suitable for a wide range of genres. And with that fast f/1.8, 9-bladed aperture, the lens should be able to gather plenty of light, producing imagery that SG-image calls “sharp and creamy”.

SG-image’s press release makes a point of highlighting the lens’ suitability for close-up photography and mentions a “shooting distance” of 0.3m, although it’s unclear whether this is referring to the working or close-focusing distance.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the lens is 72 x 32mm and weighs just 145g. It also comes with a square hood and has a USB-C port for firmware updates.

With so many lenses (and cameras, for that matter) having eye-watering prices, I love seeing gear that doesn't cost the Earth! if you're looking to pick this one up, eBay is a good place to start.

