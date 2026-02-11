Nikon's F-mount refuses to die, but it's not because DSLRs are making a comeback
Nikon could be breathing new life into F-mount lenses without even realizing
Meike is rumored to be releasing more Nikon F-mount DSLR lenses. This comes off the back of it launching its AF 85mm f/1.8 SE Mark II earlier this year - another lens with an F-mount variant. At just $229, with stepping motor autofocus, this lens is significantly cheaper than the F-mount AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G which costs around $500, or the $750 NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S.
So what's with this latest resurgence of lenses for Nikon DSLRs? As much as we love the immediacy of shooting with a proper optical viewfinder, not to mention the terrific battery life that most DSLRs can give you, the harsh truth is that the DSLR's days are numbered. Nikon won't be making any new models, and it's most recent offering - the D6 - is now exactly (and appropriately!) 6 years old. Sure, you can still buy a new D7500, D780, D850 or D6, but with their tech now being over half a decade old, these legacy cameras exist mostly for Nikon DSLR purists who are now heavily invested in the F mount system and don't want to incur the expense of selling up and switching to mirrorless.
The reason for Meike's puzzling pivot towards the dying F-mount could actually be due to legal concerns, not because there's a renewed demand for new DSLR lenses. It's been widely reported that Nikon may be suing Viltrox for potentially producing cut-price Z-mount teleconverters without paying Nikon licencing fees. But whatever the reason for Viltrox being in hot water with Nikon, any third-party lens manufacturer looking to launch a new Z-mount optic will now want to tread very carefully. One solution could therefore be to avoid the Z-mount completely and instead switch to F mount. There will still be plenty of F-mount users who'll appreciate new glass being released for their tried and tested system, but let's not forget that Nikon Z shooters can also buy a new F-mount lens and it on a Z camera courtesy of the FTZ mount adapter. Switching to F-mount is therefore a clever workaround from Meike, as the company avoids the legal heat currently focussed on the Z-mount, yet it can still make lenses which can, technically, be used on Z-mount cameras.
This new resurgence of DSLR lenses is an intriguing subject, and one we've covered in greater detail in the latest edition of the Digital Camera World podcast, Bokeh Face, available here:
