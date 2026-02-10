Making photographs from a digital camera look more like film is a process that typically relies on color editing – but PolarPro is designing a filter that aims to create a more film-like look in camera. The PolarPro Porta is a filter that combines three effects into one filter in order to mimic the look of the Kodak film by the same name.

The PolarPro Porta mixes three optical effects together in order to get a more film-like look. The first is a white mist diffusion. This 1/4 strength diffusion smooths highlights and creates more bloom around light sources, but on a small scale to help keep sharpness intact.

Second, the filter includes an adjustable polarizer to reduce reflections, but PolarPro says this also helps create additional color separation and clarity. The Porta film stock is known for giving the blues and greens a bit more attention, and polarizing filters similarly can play a role in the look of those two hues.

Finally, the filter uses a warming effect to finish off the look, helping to alter color tone through optics rather than editing. Those optics are finished off with an aluminum alloy frame.

PolarPro says that the filter is designed to create a film look in camera with less processing and more consistency between shots. The company describes it this way: “The result is images and footage that feel softer, warmer, and more organic without losing contrast or detail. Skin tones stay natural. Highlights roll off smoothly. Digital sharpness feels refined instead of brittle.”

The Porta isn’t PolarPro’s first filter designed for a more retro look. The company’s CineGold Diffusion filter, designed for what the company calls a “nostalgic Kodak glow,” was also paired with film-inspired editing presets.

Kodak Porta 400 is having a resurgence in popularity, particularly on platforms like Instagram – and for good reason. The film leans towards more natural colors, but with an added warmth and a little more pop to the blues and greens.

The PolarPro Porta filter launched on February 10 and is available from PolarPro. The price of the filter varies by size but starts at $89.99 for the 49mm size. It will also be available outside the US – the price translates roughly to £65 / AU$127 / CA$122.

