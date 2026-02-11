The Canon RF 14mm f/1.4 is the most expensive lens in the hybrid VCM lineup, but Canon Japan is already overwhelmed with pre-orders
The Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM has already joined the list of trendy products experiencing a delay in Japan
Last week, Canon’s high-end f/1.4 series of primes widened in more ways than one when the company announced the Canon RF 14mm f/1.4 L VCM lens. But, just a few days from the launch, Canon Japan is already saying that the new prime could be delayed.
The new RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM was added to Canon Japan’s list of popular products delayed “due to the large number of orders we have received.”
The statement comes only from Canon Japan, where the company is based, so it’s unclear if other regions may be impacted. In the US, retailer B&H doesn’t currently list a shipping delay.
Whether or not the high demand is only impacting Japan or not, the announcements hints towards the new lens’ popularity. The RF 14mm f/1.4 is Canon’s widest hybrid prime so far, joining the VCM series of primes that stretches across both photography and videography.
Canon’s VCM series uses quieter autofocus motors for video, but considering Canon’s 14mm EF mount lens was a much narrower f/2.8 aperture, the lens could very well be popular for still photographers in genres like astrophotography and architecture as well.
But, the high demand is likely a good sign for Canon – as the most expensive lens in the VCM series so far, it appears that enough creators are willing to pay the higher price for that mix of an ultra-wide angle with a wide aperture.
The Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM is expected to begin shipping at the end of February – if the delay doesn’t extend to other regions – for a retail price of $2,599 / £2,399.99 / AU$3,899.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World.
