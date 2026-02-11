I made myself take one photo every five minutes on a long walk. It completely changed how I see everything

Sometimes, limiting yourself is the most liberating thing you can do. It’s a paradox that I’ve come to embrace: creativity thrives not in endless possibility but often within boundaries and limitations. For someone who considers themselves fairly free‑spirited, that might sound counterintuitive, but in my experience, limitations often release rather than restrict imagination.

Recently, I set myself a task that combined photography, mindfulness and a touch of masochism: to take one photograph every five minutes on a long walk. No skipping frames, no deleting, no second chances. Whether the moment seemed “worthy” or not, every five minutes I had to stop, look and press the shutter.

The route, a 6-mile (10km) stretch through the southwest English countryside I know well, should have been familiar territory. Yet by forcing myself into this pace and routine, it became something altogether different. The tyranny of my self‑imposed timer pushed me to notice.

I kept my setup deliberately simple: one camera, one lens, handheld. In this case, a Nikkor 24‑70mm f/2.8, usually hovering around the 50mm mark. The light was flat and grey, the kind most photographers might write off as uninspiring, but that was part of the point. Each image had to be an honest document of that moment, not something epic and awe-inspiring.

By the end, I had roughly 50 frames, one every five minutes for about three hours of walking. From that pool, I edited down to 24 images that worked together as a sequence. Collectively, they map not only a journey through place but also through my perception. In a sense, it’s just an exercise, but an invaluable exercise that reminded me that photography is about paying attention, being present, and engaging with the world as it unfolds.

What struck me most was how this simple rule shifted my mindset. It forced a deeper kind of seeing. By the end, I found myself less worried about the end result and more attuned to the small, exquisite details that are so easy to miss when you’re rushing toward a subject or chasing the light.

I finished the walk, feeling my creative muscles stretched in the best possible way. I’d recommend this ‘exercise’ to any photographer: set some rules, step outside, and let the boundaries lead you somewhere new. You might surprise yourself with what you discover.