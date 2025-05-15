Most macro lenses use long focal lengths to get up close, but the latest lens from Laowa mixes an ultra-wide focal length with close-focusing capabilities for an unusual look. The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro is a full-frame lens that mixes the perspective distortion of an ultra-wide with the close-up capabilities of a macro lens.

Because getting in close to a tiny subject increases background blur, many macro lenses don’t show much of the surrounding environment. But Venus Optics says that the new Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro enables creators to get in close to subjects while still showcasing as much of the background environment as possible.

The newly announced lens is a manual focus-only optic available in several mirrorless and DSLR mounts. The close focusing up to 5.08 inches / 12.9 cm gives the lens the ability to produce a half macro or 0.5x close-up.

A smaple imate taken with the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro (Image credit: Gua Ge / Laowa)

Beyond the close-up capabilities, the company says the ultra-wide 110.5° angle of view can also be used for architecture, landscapes and interior photography.

The optical construction features 16 elements in 11 groups, along with a 5-blade aperture. That puts the lens at around .68 lbs / 308. The lens takes up about 1.88 inches 47.5mm lengthwise and accepts 62mm filters.

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro is available for Sony E, Nikon Z and Canon EF bodies using automatic as well as manual aperture settings. The lens is also available for Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-Mount, but with manual aperture control only.

(Image credit: Venus Optics / Laowa)

The new lens joins a wide range of unique macro choices in the Laowa lineup, including probe lenses, but the lens isn’t the brand’s first ultra-wide macro

Laowa also offers a similar 15mm f/4 lens, which is able to get you even closer with a 1:1 reproduction ratio, but sits at a higher price point.

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro will retail for $399 in the US; the company has not yet shared pricing for the UK or Australia.

