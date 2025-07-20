Ka-ching! Get up to $500 bonus credit when you trade in gear toward new Canon EOS cameras or RF lenses

Get a summer bonus on your old gear to upgrade more affordably

B&H's summer trade-in event makes it more rewarding than ever to part with your gear and to upgrade. Right now, you can receive up to $500 in bonus credit toward a brand-new Canon EOS camera or RF lens – and that's on top of your regular trade-in value (trade-in gear does not have to be from Canon).

Whether you're sitting on older gear you no longer use, looking to refresh your kit, or want to switch systems entirely, this is a smart time to act. And as we know, switching can be pricey – but this offer helps make that transition more affordable.

The summer trade-in event runs until August 02 2025, and applies to any working digital or film interchangeable-lens camera or lens included in B&H's used gear list for this event.

So, check your gear collection for items you no longer use. Instead of collecting dust, you can turn them into something that really suits your current photography needs and creative style.

B&H Photo Video is a trusted, US-based camera retailer known for its reliable trade-in process. Not only does it accept your used gear (when in working condition), but it also covers shipping costs and provides a clear valuation.

With this summer bonus, your old gear becomes even more valuable. And it's not limited to Canon gear – you can trade in cameras or lenses from Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Leica and even Konica Minolta! But the bonus credit of up to $500 only applies when you buy a Canon EOS camera or RF lens from B&H.

So how does it work?

1. Find your item – Get your quote – Complete & ship

Select your camera or lens and rate its condition from 1 (heavily used) to 5 (like new). Add included accessories, as these can boost your quote. You'll see the estimated value right away. Once you're happy with the quote, submit your trade-in. B&H sends you a prepaid shipping label and clear instructions.

2. Receive your trade-up bonus

As soon as B&H has your details, you will receive an email with a unique trade-in camera bonus code.

3. Claim your bonus

Apply your trade-in value toward brand-new Canon gear along with your trade-in bonus.

For all details, Terms & Conditions, visit B&H's website.

