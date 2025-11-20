Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm bundle slashed to $999 — a full-frame steal
Canon Entry-Level Full-Frame Deal: EOS RP + Lens Drops to $999
If you’ve been looking to step into full-frame photography, the current deal on the Canon EOS RP bundled with the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens is a rare chance to do it without breaking the bank.
The kit is now just $999, down from $1,449 – that’s a $450 saving on a camera-and-lens combo that punches well above its price. For those ready to upgrade from crop or mirrorless APS-C, this bundle ticks the right boxes.
The Canon EOS RP with the RF 24–105mm lens offers an affordable, ready-to-shoot full-frame kit that’s ideal for upgrading your photography without overspending.
The EOS RP may sit at the entry level of Canon’s full-frame lineup, but it still carries many of the traits that make the RF mount system so attractive: clean 26.2MP images, 4K video capability, a fully articulating touchscreen and Canon’s renowned Colour Science. Pair that with the flexible 24-105mm zoom and you’ve got a combo that is ready for travel, portraits, landscapes, everyday shooting and more.
What makes the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens especially compelling here is the versatility: wide enough for landscapes, long enough for casual portraits, and compact enough that it won’t become a burden. Many full-frame lenses with that zoom range carry hefty price tags or weights; this one delivers a balanced, mobile full-frame kit setup that won’t leave you hauling 3-4kg around.
This deal also gives you a head-start within Canon’s RF ecosystem. With the RP and standard zoom, you can begin building from a versatile foundation and expand your lens options as your skillset and budget grow. Whether you’re upgrading, making a full-frame entry or simply looking for something compact yet capable, the synergy of body + lens here adds real value.
At $999 this bundle becomes a standout deal—not just because it’s full-frame but because the combo makes practical sense as a ready-to-shoot setup. Deals like this don’t come around every week on full-frame kits from major brands, and once lenses and bodies like this hit budget territory we often see stock evaporate fast. If you’re serious about upgrading your photography game, now is the moment.
