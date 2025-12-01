Quietly, while we weren't watching, Kodak has become a major force in photography again. These are five cameras leading the fightback
The popular myth is that Kodak cameras were killed off by digital... but the truth is that Kodak is now leading the rise of the pocket camera once again
Kodak cameras are making a comeback. Earlier this year, Kodak was even the biggest selling camera brand in Japan! The secret to the success is tied to the fact that simple point-and-shoot cameras have also been making a big comeback in the last year or so – and this is what Kodak has been specializing in. As such Kodak has been one of the few brands that could meet the demand from those who wanted to turn their back on their smartphone cameras – or wanted a fun photo-taking device for parties and such.
The point-and-shoot camera is where Kodak first made its name over one hundred years ago - "You press the shutter, and we do the rest", George Eastman told the world. And the yellow giant is once again using the point-and-shoot approach to rebuild its name.
Nowadays, most of Kodak's best-selling models are low-cost digital ones - but they do sitll make some simple film cameras too. These five models are probably the ones that are popularizing the Kodak name to a new generation of photographers (and some of them are currently discounted for the holidays).
Launched this year, this is a retro styled compact camera with a fixed wide-angle lens and a flip-up screen designed to help with vlogging and selfies. See our Pixpro C1 review
Very possibly the best-selling camera of the last couple of years. It offers a point-and-shoot 16MP camera with a built-in 4x optical zoom, that retracts when not in use. See our Kodak FZ45 review
A step-up model to the FZ55, and almost as popular. The key difference with this one is that it has a slightly longer 5x optical zoom, and offers a rechargeable power pack (the FZ45 uses AA cells). See our Kodak FZ55 review
New in the shops, so no discount, the Charmera comes on a keyring to attach to your bag. The miniature camera comes in a choice of seven designs, but you don't know which you are getting until you open the box. With a 1.6MP resolution, this novelty camer is designed for fun. See our full Charmera review
This basic 35mm film camera shoots in half-frame – doubling the number of analog images you get from a roll of film. Comes with a roll of Kodak UltraMax 400 color print film.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
