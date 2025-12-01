Quietly, while we weren't watching, Kodak has become a major force in photography again. These are five cameras leading the fightback

Kodak cameras are making a comeback. Earlier this year, Kodak was even the biggest selling camera brand in Japan! The secret to the success is tied to the fact that simple point-and-shoot cameras have also been making a big comeback in the last year or so – and this is what Kodak has been specializing in. As such Kodak has been one of the few brands that could meet the demand from those who wanted to turn their back on their smartphone cameras – or wanted a fun photo-taking device for parties and such.

The point-and-shoot camera is where Kodak first made its name over one hundred years ago - "You press the shutter, and we do the rest", George Eastman told the world. And the yellow giant is once again using the point-and-shoot approach to rebuild its name.

Nowadays, most of Kodak's best-selling models are low-cost digital ones - but they do sitll make some simple film cameras too. These five models are probably the ones that are popularizing the Kodak name to a new generation of photographers (and some of them are currently discounted for the holidays).

