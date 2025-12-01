Save $724 on the best drone I've EVER used – this 100MP pro flagship is surprisingly cheap just today...
I reviewed this drone when it came out earlier this year, and I was amazed at the quality – I would not have believed the kind of discounts available today...
The DJI Mavic 4 is the flagship pro camera drone in the range, and with good reason – it boasts a massive 50 minute flight time, an 18 mile video transmission range and a 100 megapixel camera system that can shoot 6K video made up of three cameras including a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad. The results I got when I took it out to review were spectacular, which is why I find the discounts I'm seeing now slightly surprising...
When I worked as a professional drone operator regularly, I used a DJI Inspire 2 – a physically larger drone with a removable camera system and swappable lenses. I can comfortably say that this Mavic 4 Pro got better quality video when I took it out to review, and was a lot more convenient to operate with a much, much better battery life.
It sits very high in our guide to the best camera drones for professionals, with the only reservations usually being price and availability. Both of those things seem to have been resoundingly solved, with bundle deals saving from $490 to, well, rather more!
Now I love drones and I still do some professional work and it's a Mavic 4 Pro that I use for it because it's the perfect balance of portability and quality.
Since it's already Cyber Monday as I type, and there have been supply issues with the Mavic 4 ever since it was released, I don't know how long these deals will remain available. I know this is only a drone for the serious, but I would not hang around.
In terms of image quality, it's more than just the stats. Sure, 100 megapixels sounds good, but I assure you the picture is sharp across the frame. The optics are impressive, and there is also the option to rotate the camera housing.
The drone also boasts impressive AI subject tracking and all the collision avoidance features you might want, so even a complete beginner would be able to fly it. It isn't the lowest weight category, but at only 2.34 pounds a simple online exam will see you able to use legally it in most places.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
