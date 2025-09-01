Attention vloggers! Sony ZV-1 compact camera slashed to lowest-ever price in this brilliant deal

Compact cameras are back, and in a big way – so much so that lots of models are out of stock. But not so the Sony ZV-1, which has just been dropped to its best-ever price - which, using the right voucher code, can now be bought for just £449 (that's £200 under the RRP, and around £100 less than it has been selling for recently).
Designed primarily for vlogging, the Z-V1 uses a 20-megapixel one-inch type sensor, and has a built-in image-stabilized 2.7x zoom. You can live stream from your ZV-1 directly via a simple USB cable connection
The ultimate pocket-sized vlogging camera! With 4K 30p, an AF system designed for vlogging, an articulating screen, and a large microphone (with bundled wind shield), this is a dream content creation camera! Save £50 with code SONY50, and get the camera at the best price.
With the Sony ZV-1, the manufacturer set out to make the best camera for vlogging. It has a fully articulating screen, large microphone with wind shield, an intelligent AF system designed for vloggers showing products to camera, and it captures 4K video up to 30p!
Sure, a more recent version of this camera, the Sony ZV-1 II – but that is some £350 more expensive.
