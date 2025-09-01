Attention vloggers! Sony ZV-1 compact camera slashed to lowest-ever price in this brilliant deal

Compact cameras are back, and in a big way – so much so that lots of models are out of stock. But not so the Sony ZV-1, which has just been dropped to its best-ever price - which, using the right voucher code, can now be bought for just £449 (that's £200 under the RRP, and around £100 less than it has been selling for recently).

Designed primarily for vlogging, the Z-V1 uses a 20-megapixel one-inch type sensor, and has a built-in image-stabilized 2.7x zoom. You can live stream from your ZV-1 directly via a simple USB cable connection

With the Sony ZV-1, the manufacturer set out to make the best camera for vlogging. It has a fully articulating screen, large microphone with wind shield, an intelligent AF system designed for vloggers showing products to camera, and it captures 4K video up to 30p!

With the Sony ZV-1, the manufacturer set out to make the best camera for vlogging. It has a fully articulating screen, large microphone with wind shield, an intelligent AF system designed for vloggers showing products to camera, and it captures 4K video up to 30p!

Sure, a more recent version of this camera, the Sony ZV-1 II – but that is some £350 more expensive.

