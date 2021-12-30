The best Sony A7 deals in January 2022

Scroll down for today's best Sony A7 deals

The A7 was Sony's first shot at the full-frame mirrorless camera market, although the fact that Sony has kept it available all these years shows just how relevant it remains. Although there are Mark II, Mark III and Mark IV versions of this camera, the original A7 is a real bargain – and one of our favorite camera deals.

Based around a 24MP sensor that's capable of capturing Full HD videos to 60p, the camera would make an excellent first-time full-frame buy for those on a budget, and would even be a great candidate as a second body to another camera.

Also known as the ILCE-7 or Alpha 7, the Sony A7 accepts the same E-mount Sony lenses as other option in the series, and has a tilting LCD and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder to help you compose images and HD videos with precision in all manner of lightning conditions.

Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF are also on board, while the magnesium alloy body is robust and fashioned with a substantial grip that supports longer and/or heavier lenses. Furthermore, despite not being the newest Alpha model around, it's primed with both Wi-Fi and NFC.

We have recently noticed that the Sony A7 II can sometimes be found for around the same price as the A7 - so do check the prices of this upgraded version too (see current prices below), as this adds the useful advantage of in-body image stabilzation.

Sony A7 Key Specs Take a close look at the original Sony A7, now a bargain full-frame camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full-frame | Megapixels: 24.3MP | Lens mount: Sony E-mount | Screen: 3in tilting, 0.9million dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36million dots | ISO: : 100-25600 | Max burst speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: Full HD, 1080p | User level: Enthusiast Impressive EVF Superb image quality Full frame sensor No touchscreen No in-body image stabilization

