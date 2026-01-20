Sony A7R V deal just got wild with over $1,000 in total savings

This is one of those deals that really makes you stop scrolling. The Sony a7R V has dropped to $3,498 at Adorama, down from its usual $4,198 price tag, giving you an instant $700 saving on one of Sony’s most accomplished high-resolution mirrorless cameras.

For photographers who live for detail, the Sony A7R V remains a benchmark. Its 61-megapixel sensor delivers staggering resolution without sacrificing dynamic range, making it just as comfortable shooting landscapes and architecture as it is handling commercial, studio, or fine-art work. It’s a camera built for photographers who demand absolute image quality.

What really elevates this deal, though, is the bundle. Adorama is offering a complimentary Lexar Gold 256GB memory card, a spare Sony battery, and a full 1-year subscription to Capture One Pro photo editing software, all at no additional cost. That bundle alone adds up to a $366.99 saving, making this far more than a simple price cut.

In real-world terms, that means you’re fully kitted out from day one. Plenty of fast, reliable storage for those huge files, a second battery to keep you shooting all day, and one of the best professional photo editing platforms on the market, ready to handle the a7R V’s incredible files straight out of the camera.

Add it all together, and the numbers get seriously impressive. Between the $700 discount on the camera and the $366.99 value of the free extras, you’re looking at a total saving of $1,066.99. For a camera that still sits firmly at the top of Sony’s lineup, that’s exceptional value.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into ultra-high-resolution mirrorless photography, this is it.

A flagship-level camera, a serious accessories bundle, and over a thousand dollars saved in one hit makes this one of the strongest Sony deals we’ve seen in a long time.

