The best Canon Pixma MG3650 deals and prices in March 2022

If you're looking for the best Canon Pixma MG3650 deals you've come to the right place. Since the release of the original MG3650 in 2015, and its 2019 update the MG3650S, have been worthy and affordable home printer and document scanner.

Known as the MG3620 in America, and as the MG3660 in Australasia, we've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Canon Pixma MG3650S in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices.

(Image credit: Canon)

Connect easily with smart devices and the cloud using this compact Wi-Fi-enabled all-in-one printer. Enjoy fast, high quality print, copy and scan with 2-sided printing and optional high-capacity XL ink cartridges.

Effortlessly print stunning borderless photos packed with high levels of detail, plus professional looking documents with sharp text - thanks to Canon’s FINE cartridge system and up to 4,800dpi print resolution. With ISO ESAT (Estimated Saturated Throughput) speeds of 9.9 images per minute (ipm) for mono and 5.7 ipm for color, a 10 x15 cm borderless photo takes around 44 seconds.

You’re smartphone ready and so is this printer. Simply download the Canon PRINT app and you can print and scan using your smartphone or tablet, and directly access cloud services. Built-in access point mode creates an ad hoc wireless network - so you can print and scan directly without having to join a Wi-Fi network or use the internet.

(Image credit: Canon)

The best PIXMA MG3650 deals Max print size: A4 | Max print resolution: 4800x1200 dpi | Input trays: 1x rear feeder | Scanner: 1200 x 2400 dpi | Interfaces:: Hi-speed USB, Wi-Fi | Size: 449 x 304 x 152mm | Weight (body only): 5.4kg View at Newegg View at Best Buy View at Amazon Cheap option for home office Not the best option for quality photo printing

With improved PIXMA Cloud Link you can print photos in seconds from Facebook, Instagram and online photo albums; print/scan documents to cloud services like GoogleDrive, OneDrive and Dropbox; and even attach and send scanned files/images directly via email – all without using a PC or MAC.

You can also enjoy minimum waste and maximum savings, print more pages for your money with up to 50% cost savings when you using the optional XL ink cartridges and save on paper with auto two-sided printing.

