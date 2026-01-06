I seem to be spotting more and more behind-the-scenes videos captured with Meta’s smart glasses – but one of the company’s latest features is actually meant to be used on camera. The Meta Ray-Ban Display is gaining a teleprompter tool.

The Ray-Ban Display is Meta’s smart glasses that have an in-lens display for tasks like previewing your video and reading text messages. But in a rollout of new features announced on January 6, the Display can also be used as a teleprompter.

Meta says the feature allows creators and presenters to view their script without looking down at a page of notes. That’s a pretty interesting use case for the smart glasses, the ability to look directly into a camera lens or directly into a crowd and still have your notes visible. The teleprompter is controlled with the Meta Neural Band, so users can move through the speech or script at their own pace, with the words embedded right inside the display.

Meta’s most advanced smart glasses to date will also gain the ability to compose messages for Messenger and WhatsApp by using their finger and the Meta Neural Band to write on any surface. The wristband transcribes those movements into digital messages.

(Image credit: Meta)

The feature is designed to allow users to send off a quick message without pulling out their phone. For now, the EMG Handwriting is only in the Early Access Program and only in English at launch.

But, the list of new features comes with a bit of bad news – Meta has put its “early 2026” international rollout for the Ray-Ban Display on pause. The delay, the company says, is due to the unexpected popularity of the smart glasses.

“Since launching last fall, we’ve seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026,” Meta’s Lisa Brown Jaloza wrote in a blog post. “Because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory, we’ve decided to pause our planned international expansion to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada, which was originally scheduled for early 2026. We’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability.”

The company hasn’t given any indication of how long that pause may last, just that the “early 2026” timeframe announced last year is now on hold, so users in the UK, Canada, and other regions will have a longer wait.

In the US, the Ray-Ban Display is only available with an in-store demo, but Meta’s US website indicates that inventory is “extremely limited,” and may be out of stock even after a demo. The Ray-Ban Gen 2, which doesn't have an in-lens display, is available without the in-store demo.

