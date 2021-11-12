Best all-in-one printer for home office and remote working in 2021

The best all-in-one printer is a must-have for anyone working from home, giving you the ability to print photos and documents, as well as scan and copy. And with remote working firmly establishing itself as the new normal, it's a great time to invest in the best all-in-one printer for your needs.

In our guide, we've picked out the top MFD (multi-function device) printers on the market. These are not just for photo printing, like the A3 Epson XP-970, say, but all-round printers with built-in scanners. (If you're looking for a dedicated desktop or portable scanner, we do also have a best scanners guide to check out.)

The best all-in-one printer will usually have multiple connectivity options, meaning Wi-Fi as well as physical connection like USB. This makes it easy to print from multiple different devices, or start printing off for a different room. Our guide here mostly focuses on inkjet printers, but we have also included some color laser models as well.

One thing to note is that the majority of inkjet printers will be sold with standard-capacity or 'installation' cartridges. Unfortunately, these can and do run out pretty quickly, and it's easy to get caught in a cycle of buying expensive cartridges.

It's not a problem if you're only printing the occasional document, but if you think you'll be doing a lot of heavy printing, it might be worth thinking about more efficient options. We've included a few of Epson's 'EcoTank' printers; these are more expensive initially, but use a more efficient bottle-based ink system that'll save you money over the long run.

With all that in mind, here are the best all-in-one printers available today.

Best all-in-one printers in 2021

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon’s five-ink printers typically give you the best of both worlds. The combination of a pigment black ink plus dye-based cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks deliver immaculate quality for crisp mono and color documents, as well as superb photo output.

Known as the Canon PIXMA TS6320 in America, and the PIXMA TS6350 in Europe, this latest model in the line-up has smart paper handling options, including a space-saving motorized output tray that extends from the front, an internal paper input cassette, plus a rear-loading feeder that’s ideal for photo paper and alternative media sizes. Automatic duplex printing is also available, with the potential of saving paper and postage costs. Although there’s no touchscreen, an intuitive onboard control system is based around a high-quality OLED display.

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon PIXMA TS3320/3350 The best all-in-one printer for a budget price Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/1200dpi Cartridges: 2 Mono/color print speed: 7.7/4ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions (WxL): 435x316x145mm Weight: 3.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $99.18 View at Amazon $125.50 View at Walmart Prime $129.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Small and lightweight Reasons to avoid - No individual color cartridges - Pedestrian print speeds

If you’re hoping that working from home is very much a short-term measure, you won’t want to spend more on a printer than you really need to. Good-quality models don’t come any cheaper than this Canon, and it’s a real lightweight space-saver into the bargain. As you’d expect, however, it cuts a few corners. With four inks in total, it runs on mono and tri-color cartridges, rather than having separate cartridges or tanks for each ink. It's sold as the Canon PIXMA TS3320 in the US, and the PIXMA TS3350 in Europe

If you print a lot of yellow, for example, you can find yourself throwing away cyan and magenta inks when you need to replace the cartridge. In general though, the optional XL cartridges help keep costs down. Print speeds aren’t exactly quick and double-sided printing can only be done manually but, even so, this PIXMA is a good budget option.

(Image credit: Canon)

Building on Canon’s rich heritage of five-ink printers, this model goes one better with its six-ink system. You get the usual mix of pigment-based black and dye-based CMYK, plus a ‘photo blue’ ink for more vivid photo output with even smoother graduations. It’s simply the best A4/Letter sized photo printer on the market, but it’s equally adept at office duties. Mono and color print speeds are fast and there’s an auto duplex facility.

Further automation extends to a motorized tilting front panel and extending output tray, along with auto paper width detection, which can save setup time when using different sizes of media. Speaking of which, there are dual input paths including an internal cassette and rear feeder. This printer is called the Canon PIXMA TS8320 in North America, and the TS8350 in most other places around the world.

(Image credit: Epson)

4. Epson EcoTank ET-8550 The best all-in-one printer with refillable ink Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 5700/4800dpi Cartridges: 6 (bottles) Mono/color print speed: 32/32ppm Connectivity: Hi-speed USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, SD/HC/XC Dimensions (WxL): 523‎x379x169mm Weight: 11.1kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $891 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cost-effective ink bottles + Good for printing anything Reasons to avoid - Hefty upfront cost - Narrow-ish color gamut

It's great to get a printer that uses bottled ink rather than cartridges; not only is it cheaper to run as the system is more efficient, it's also less wasteful as the bottles are refillable. The Epson Ecotank ET-8550 is an exemplary all-in-one printer as it's great for basically anything, from documents to high-quality photos.

It can be a little slow, especially in high-quality mode, but if printing time isn't a factor you'll find this to be a highly reliable printer. The color space is a little more limited than some other printers, as it runs on six inks rather than eight or ten. That said, that the prints it spits out still look pretty darn good; full of detail and vibrancy.

(Image credit: Epson)

5. Epson Workforce WF-2830 A hardworking budget home office printer with an ADF Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 5760/2400dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/color print speed: 10/5ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions (WxL): 375x300x218mm Weight: 5.2kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $79.99 View at Best Buy Prime $98.38 View at Amazon Low Stock $149.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Auto document feeder + Built-in fax facility Reasons to avoid - Only four inks in total - ‘Setup’ cartridges soon run out

On the face of it, this is a remarkably inexpensive printer considering that it enables all of the usual multi-function scanning and photocopying duties, as well as adding a direct fax facility and even an auto document feeder (ADF) that can accommodate up to 30 pages. It also takes automatic duplex printing in its stride and generally ticks all of the right boxes for working from home. With only four inks under the bonnet, it’s not ideal for photo printing but does a good job of color documents.

There are individual cartridges for all four colors, but the printer is supplied with low-capacity ‘setup’ cartridges which can run out soon after installation. Even so, XL high-capacity replacement options help to drive down running costs.

(Image credit: Epson)

6. Epson EcoTank ET-4760 / ET-4700 The best all-in-one printer for high-volume printing Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 5760/2400dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/colour print speed: 33/15ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 375x347x237mm Weight: 5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $362 View at Walmart $440 View at Amazon $499.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + High-capacity ink tanks + Cuts the price of high-volume printing Reasons to avoid - Expensive initial purchase price - Only four ink colors

Bucking the trend of printer manufacturers selling inexpensive hardware and making their money on ink cartridges, this Epson EcoTank printer takes the opposite approach. It’s relatively expensive to buy but leaves ink cartridges out of the equation altogether. Instead, it has four ink tanks and comes with bottles of cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks, with sufficient capacity for printing up to 4,500 mono pages or 7,500 color document pages.

Replacement high-capacity ink bottles (if and when you need them) are much cheaper than most regular cartridges. It is known as the ET-4760 in North America, and the ET-4700 in Europe.

Other home office-friendly features include auto duplex printing, a 30-sheet auto document feeder and direct faxing with a 100-name/number speed dial memory.

(Image credit: Brother)

7. Brother MFC-L3770CDW The best all-in-one printer for laser-like quality Specifications Type: Laser Max print/scan resolution: 2400/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/color print speed: 25/25ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, NFC Dimensions (WxL): 409x508x414mm Weight: 24.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $669.99 View at Amazon $699.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 50-sheet ADF and fax capability + Good connections, including NFC Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey to run - Not great for photo output

Typical of relatively low-cost ‘laser’ printers, this one is based on an LED array rather than actual laser technology. It’s certainly fast and highly effective, however, churning out mono or color prints at up to 25 pages per minute. You can photocopy or scan to your computer, as well as sending direct faxes, all of which take advantage of a built-in auto document feeder. A 3.7-inch touchscreen makes for easy menu navigation and the printer is well-connected, adding NFC to the usual range of USB, Wi-Fi and Ethernet options. Running costs are fairly competitive for mono printing but a bit pricey for color.

(Image credit: HP)

8. HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP479fdw The best all-in-one laser printer for small offices Specifications Type: Laser Max print/scan resolution: 600/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/color print speed: 27/27ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 416x472x400mm Weight: 23.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $649 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Auto duplex scanning and printing, with ADF + Excellent value in the UK Reasons to avoid - Relatively pricey in the USA - Typically mediocre photo print quality for a laser

Billed as ideal for three to ten users printing up to 4,000 pages per month in total, this LED-based Color LaserJet Pro comes complete with a 50-sheet auto document feeder, plus auto duplex for copying, scanning and fax, as well as for scanning direct to email and PDF. The ‘fdw’ version is Wi-Fi enabled.

Print speeds are quick, at 27 pages per minute for both mono and color output, and the supplied cartridges are good for 2,400 mono pages and 1,200 color pages. The main paper input tray takes 300 sheets, which you can boost to 850 sheets by fitting an optional 550-sheet tray. The printer is quick and easy to set up, and it’s easy to live with too, thanks to an intuitive 4.3-inch color touchscreen. All in all, this HP is a great color laser for the home office.

(Image credit: Epson)

9. Epson EcoTank ET-7750 The best large format all-in-one printer – double up on page size Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/4800dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/colour print speed: 28/28ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Dimensions (WxL): 526x415x168mm Weight: 10.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock $1,598 View at Amazon 156 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Large format A3+ printing + High-capacity ink tanks Reasons to avoid - Scanner is only A4/letter size - Expensive initial purchase price

For most home-office needs, an A4/letter sized printer will suffice. However, if you need to create larger output, or maybe fold a larger sheet of paper in half to effectively make a four-page A4/letter sized pamphlet, this 13-inch Epson printer is the ideal solution. It’s also a dab hand at creating A3/11x17-inch photo prints. A major frustration of most large-format printers is that you can find yourself perpetually running on empty, for at least one or more of the ink cartridges.

Typical of Epson’s EcoTank range of printers, this one has high-volume ink tanks instead of cartridges, and is supplied with sufficient ink to create thousands of mono and color documents, or up to 3,400 6x4-inch photos, with correspondingly smaller amounts of larger sizes.

(Image credit: Brother )

10. Brother MFC-J5330DW The best all-in-one printer for A3 on a budget Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 4800/2400dpi Cartridges: 5 Mono/colour print speed: 35/20ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions: 398 x 530 x 304mm Weight: 16.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock $398 View at Amazon $445 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Prints A3 + Fast print speeds + Great value Reasons to avoid - Only A4 scanning

Need an all-in-one that can print A3, as well as copying, faxing and scanning at A4, but can't afford the Epson EcoTank ET-7750 (number 9 on our list)? Then here's a very capable budget alternative. Despite the relatively low cost, you're getting decent print speeds of up to 35 pages per minute, auto two-side printing, and a lovely 6.8cm colour LCD touchscreen that's responsive and easy to use.

The Brother MFC-J5330DW also boasts a 250-sheet tray and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. And while it can print A3, it still keeps everything compact with an A4 footprint overall.

(Image credit: Brother)

11. Brother MFC-J5945DW High-end inkjet that's close to laser quality Specifications Type: Inkjet Max print/scan resolution: 6000/1200dpi Cartridges: 4 Mono/colour print speed: 22/20ppm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi Dimensions: 435 x 341 x 195mm Weight: 7.96kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock $965 View at Amazon 190 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + High quality inkjet printing + 500 sheet capacity + Prints up to A3 Reasons to avoid - Not a laser

In general, we think of laser printers as vastly superior to inkjet ones. But this business-focused inkjet 4-in-1 printer provides high-quality prints that are surprisingly close to laser quality.

This is a great choice for a busy office, featuring automatic two-sided printing, copying and scanning, a 500-sheet paper capacity, the ability to print at up to A3, and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. The 9.3-inch touchscreen is a joy, and print speeds of up to 22ppm are impressive too.

