Wireless mics drastically improve audio for video and content creation – but they don’t always hide well. But SmallRig’s latest plug-and-play wireless mic has just an 8.8mm – or .35 inch – logo-free clip. And, the new mic even has eight different color sleeves to better blend with different outfits.

The SmallRig S70 is a budget-friendly, beginner-friendly wireless mic. The mic looks poised to compete with other similar wireless mics designed to be discrete and simple, like the similarly compact Hollyland Lark M2S and the DJI Mic Mini.

The mic mixes a simple plug-and-play design designed for audio newbies with a handful of fine-tuning features. The mic comes with nine EQ presets –tuned by four-time Grammy winner Luca Bignardi – that allow new users to quickly adjust the settings based on the scenario. For example, those presets include settings for male and female speakers, singing, guitars, and recording environmental sound effects.

Along with those presets, the mic has three recording modes with mono, stereo, and a safety track (which records a lower volume backup when connected to a camera).

SmallRig says the S70 is designed to blend in. The clip portion of the mic that’s visible outside of clothing has no logo and is just 8.8mm or .35 inches wide. SmallRig will also offer eight different color covers for that clip so users can help the black mic better blend with different colors of clothing.

While the S70 is targeted towards beginners and content creators on a budget, the S70’s spec sheet includes 48kHz 24-bit audio, a 300m or 984 foot range, and eight hours of continuous recording without recharging. Settings on the mic can be adjusted inside the SmallGoGO App as well as some settings available from the receiver.

The S70 bundles two wireless mics along with two receivers – one USB-C for phones and one for cameras – along with a charging case and windscreen. The charging case can hold up to 40 hours of use time for recharging on the go. The camera receiver has a five-level adjustable gain, while the phone receiver has a three-level gain.

SmallRig unveiled the S70 during CES – the accessory brand’s first time attending the large Las Vegas tech show.

The SmallRig S70 is expected to start shipping in the US on January 12 and in other regions on January 15. The wireless mic kit retails for $89.99 / £81.90 / AU$141.90.

