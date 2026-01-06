GoPros are meant to go where most cameras can’t – and now laptop giant Asus is taking inspiration from the popular action camera. The Asus ProArt PX13 GoPro Edition, launched during CES 2026, is a laptop with military grade durability, a 360-degree hinge touchscreen, and a dedicated GoPro shortcut key.

Originally teased in December, the special edition laptop is a collaboration between Asus and GoPro. The GoPro Edition shares several specs with the new standard edition ProArt PX13, including a touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge so the laptop can also be used like a tablet, or the screen can be turned around for sharing video previews on site. Both laptops also share specs like an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, up to 128 GB of memory, a 1TB SSD hard drive, and what the company calls “military-grade durability.”

But the GoPro Edition carries a Black Metal finish with ridges and CNC engravings inspired by the action cam. It comes with a matching laptop sleeve with a bungee for attaching accessories. The box it comes in is designed for collectors and uses a custom foam insert so that it can be repurposed to also hold GoPro gear.

The GoPro collaboration goes beyond the design, however. The ProArt PX13, including the non-GoPro Edition, has a microSD card port, so no adapters are necessary to plug in a GoPro’s memory card. The laptop supports GoPro Cloud for syncing footage without touching the memory card. A GoPro shortcut on the keyboard brings up the action camera giant’s Player software. Asus’ StoryCube software, meanwhile, helps organize and tag footage using AI – including support for 360 footage.

Both the GoPro Edition and standard version of the laptop have Asus Dialpad, although the GoPro Edition uses cyan blue in keeping with the color of the keyboard’s backlighting. Designed for creators, the laptop also supports using a stylus on the 3K, 13-inch OLED screen.

The laptop is tested to the military-grade MIL-STD-810 H standards – which means it’s designed for extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, dust, and sand. That list doesn’t include GoPro-level waterproofing, sadly, but extends the laptop’s use to outdoor, dry conditions. The laptop weighs 1.39 kg / 3 lbs and has a 15.8mm / .62 inch profile.

Do photographers, videographers, and content creators need a laptop that matches their camera? Well, no, probably not, but the set of features speaks to an increasingly mobile, flexible workstation.

Asus has not yet shared the pricing or availability for the GoPro Edition.

